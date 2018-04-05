Salman Khan convicted for 5 years; Celebrities react shockingly

Mumbai: The industry was blown away today when the verdict of Salman Khan’s involvement in the infamous black buck poaching case came out. The Dabangg fame actor was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment, while his co-stars walked free.

Soon the social media went berserk over the reports. During the course the celebrities didn’t shy away to come out and speak about the verdict. Many Bigg Boss contestants openly came out in support of their host Salman Khan.



This is how the celebrities reacted over the news of Salman Khan’s imprisonment.

Punishing a good human being is not acceptable.

Animal poaching is ever increasing, jungles are cut in the name of urban development, isn't it leading to wildlife killing, who will be punished for that?#SalmanKhan@BeingSalmanKhan#BlackBuckPoachingCase — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 5, 2018

I respect the verdict given by the court in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase. But, @BeingSalmanKhan bhai doesn't deserve to go to jail. A person like him who keeps charity above all isn't guilty at heart. There's so much to focus like poverty, women safety, etc. and we focus on this? — Himansh Kohli (@himanshkohli) April 5, 2018

It seems that the only men who become good and honest human beings are the ones who are tried in India. The rest just run away to other nations. #BlackBuckPoachingCase — Himansh Kohli (@himanshkohli) April 5, 2018

Who are you to punish @BeingSalmanKhan . The life he has right now,more than himself he is living for others for all the needy people spreading so much of LOVE.

Wo zindagi unhe KHUDA ne bakshi hai,unhe KHUDA ne maaf kiya hai.

Do hell with such laws and such system — Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) April 5, 2018

वाह रे क़ानून! Rape और Murder के Victims चक्कर पर चक्कर लगाते रहते है उनका कोई Insaaf नहीं। एक आदमी @BeingSalmanKhan जो कितनी Charity और Proper टैक्स भरता है। उसको 20 साल पहले Incident के लिये फँसा रखा है! #IStandWithSalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) April 5, 2018

Ek jaanwar ka shikaar aur 20saal tak case!!! Ek insaan ki jaan chali gayi aur 2 saal tak trail bhi shuru nahi hua.. maa baap court aur police station ke chakkar kaat rahe hai.. insaaf chahiye unhe hahahahaha pagal hai bechare!!! #ISTANDWITHSALMAN #STILLFIGHTINGFORPRATYUSHA — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) April 5, 2018

5 years punishment in this case...?

... @BeingSalmanKhan surely paying the price for being celebrity... — Annup Sonii (@Anupsonicp) April 5, 2018

It’s really wrong that Court has sent Salman khan to jail. Who will be responsible if something will happen to him in the Jail. Jodhpur jail is not safe for him at all. — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) April 5, 2018

