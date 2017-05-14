Saluting TV's SINGLE Moms this Mother's Day

It's very well said that ‘Any woman can be a mother, but it takes a bad-ass mom to be a dad too’!

Today (14 May), happens to be a very special day for all the beautiful mothers who nurtured their kids with unbounded love and affection.

A mother is a philosopher, friend and a guide to their babies. Though for a child their mom and dad are their world, but there are few mothers who are taking care of their kids single-handed and making provide them the best of life.

When we talk about single mothers, there are few TV actresses who are both mom and dad to their children. After shooting day and night, when these actresses go back home, they have their loving kids waiting for them. They may not have a partner’s hand to hold but the tiny fingers cuddling to them can give them happiness.

Tellychakkar.com salutes all the independent mothers for raising their kids so well and fighting against all the challenges bravely.

On this special day, we decided to speak to few independent TV actresses, and asked them how difficult it is to raise kids single handed and how do they cope up with all the challenges.