Home > Tv > features
Features

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are each other’s strength

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Mar 2018 06:30 PM

Mumbai: Shakespeare has rightly said, “I love you more than words can wield the matter, Dearer than eyesight, space and liberty”.

Some of our TV couples are too adorable to handle. They keep setting major couple goals for their fans by little gestures. One such couple surely is Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, who recently completed eight years of a blissful relationship. They have set across a perfect example of what an ideal couple should be.

The gorgeous Sargun not only rules the Punjabi film industry but also the TV industry. With time, she has grown and flourished in her acting career. And Ravi with his multifaceted personality and impressive intellect has managed to win the love of his fans. He has now become a household name.  

The couple has set the perfect example of the saying, "Don't fall in love; Rise in love." They have always been together through thick and thin. The below post prove that they are the perfect couple from the Mills and Boons novels and are epitome of love.

Have a look at Sargun’s Instagram post of how the actress is supporting Ravi in his journey to success just like an ideal wife. We are simply gushing at the duo.

Ravi is no different. The actor has time and again boasted the moral of Sargun and supported her during her journey to success like the ideal Jamai Raja he is! We are simply in an awe with the couple. Have a look at his posts from Instagram.

5

/p>

66

p>

788

>

TellyChakkar wishes the couple many more years of togetherness and a blissful marriage ahead.

Tags > Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey, each other strength, TV couples,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

pic of the day
Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopda, Sehban Azim

Bepannaah

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Launch of Zee TV's DID Li'l Masters

Launch of Zee TV's DID Li'l Masters
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

TV celebs at designer Neerushaa's brand...

TV celebs at designer Neerushaa's brand launch
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Shaminn
Shaminn
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood

poll

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days