Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are each other’s strength

Mumbai: Shakespeare has rightly said, “I love you more than words can wield the matter, Dearer than eyesight, space and liberty”.
Some of our TV couples are too adorable to handle. They keep setting major couple goals for their fans by little gestures. One such couple surely is Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, who recently completed eight years of a blissful relationship. They have set across a perfect example of what an ideal couple should be.
The gorgeous Sargun not only rules the Punjabi film industry but also the TV industry. With time, she has grown and flourished in her acting career. And Ravi with his multifaceted personality and impressive intellect has managed to win the love of his fans. He has now become a household name.
The couple has set the perfect example of the saying, "Don't fall in love; Rise in love." They have always been together through thick and thin. The below post prove that they are the perfect couple from the Mills and Boons novels and are epitome of love.
Have a look at Sargun’s Instagram post of how the actress is supporting Ravi in his journey to success just like an ideal wife. We are simply gushing at the duo.
You taught me that to stay bouyant we need to give and recieve, to share, to pre declare , to believe,to percieve and it shall be achieved.i wonder who taught you all of this. I have lived 2 lives in a single lifetime, one before i met you where i was merely existing and one now where i follow you on a path of growth and evolution.i am so happy to see that you have inspired and motivated a million more . @ravidubey2312 keep inspiring and keep shining. #Gratitudeanddelusion #inspiration #millioninspired #powerwithinyou If you have'nt watched it yet. Swipe up in my instastory.
Aaj ke din bhi nahi sochegey toh kab sochogey..#tukyakarrahahai @ravidubey2312 in collaboration with #risingstar2 and @colorstv dons yet another avataar with finesse and power; that too in a field like singing which is completely alien to him.i am so proud of you ravi. To grow, move ahead and evolve we need to start by asking the right questions.what is it that we are doing about the current situations and problems. This Republic day lets #stepup and ask ourselves #tukyakarrahahai. TO WATCH FULL VIDEO CLICK ON LINK IN BIO. #risingstar #colorstv #happyrepublicday #tukyakarrahahai #ravidubey
Aaj ki raat uthegi soch se deewar. @ravidubey2312 shine bright my love.you are going to rock it. Dont forget to vote live tonight on @colorstv @voot for a talented bunch of singers. Sat and sun 9pm @shankar.mahadevan @diljitdosanjh @monalithakur03 @ravidubey2312 karengey aapka intezaar only on colors. #RISINGSTAR2 #vootapp #livevoting
Ravi is no different. The actor has time and again boasted the moral of Sargun and supported her during her journey to success like the ideal Jamai Raja he is! We are simply in an awe with the couple. Have a look at his posts from Instagram.
TellyChakkar wishes the couple many more years of togetherness and a blissful marriage ahead.
