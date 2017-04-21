Seal The Deal: TV celebs talk about 'contract marriage'

Ever heard of a marriage with an expiry date? Maybe yes, but if not, let us enlighten you about it.

It is known as a ‘contract’ marriage, which happens when two people agree to certain terms and conditions to stay together for a while. Post the stipulated period, the marriage dissolves. Extraordinary, isn’t it?

To delve into it further, TellyChakkar.com spoke to some of your favourite TV stars to know what they think about ‘contract marriages’… Read on-

Monica Khanna: I wouldn’t support contract marriages. It’s better not to get married at all instead of being in a contract. It’s similar to when a kid gets bored with his old toy, he cries and gets a new one. People are giving marriages the same treatment nowadays. In a parallel world, if I had to do this, I would do it with Ranveer Singh because he is very spontaneous and energetic. And my special clause would be to never go back to Deepika and admire me in public places just like he admires her. He handles tricky situations in public very well. I would love that kind of attention (giggles).

Ankit Gera: I think the concept of a contract marriage should be legalized as it is a very interesting way to enjoy in life. If given a chance to get into a contract marriage I would love to get married to Jacqueline Fernandez for a year. My only clause in the contract would be to make sure that I don’t pay for any expensive holidays.

Rubina Dilaik: I have never even heard of this concept, so would refrain from commenting so.

Rohitash Gaud: If given a chance I would like get into a contract marriage with Anita Bhabhi for one year. My only clause would be to be allowed tolook at her 24x7 and admire her beauty without her interrupting me.

Vaishali Takker: I would never support it. I am a strong believer of true relationships and permanent bonds. If I ever had to do it, it would be with Ranveer Singh. And I would ask him to take me wherever he goes so that I could travel the world with him.”

Shardul Pandit: With the rate at which marriages are falling apart and the aftermath of a broken marriage (heartbreak and financial losses) (laughs), I would like to enter into a contract marriage. My reasons would be different though. I will put in a clause saying the marriage can’t get over. I am a very passionate lover and can't handle break ups but if I have to make a choice it would be Deepika Padukone because she is gorgeous. And my first important clause would be to watch movies ranging from Hollywood to Bollywood to Bhojpuri. Also she will have to be a Madhuri fan.

What's your take on contract marriage? Do let us know!