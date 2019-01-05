Shows to look forward to in 2019

MUMBAI: Indian television saw a mix of good and disappointing content in 2018.

We now look forward to great things happening in 2019. And the ever-popular idiot box, as always, promises to entertain viewers with a fresh new bouquet of shows this year.

What’s in store for viewers in 2019? TellyChakkar gives you a glance into the future.

Star Plus

Dramedy Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, will star Jasmin Bhasin and Ansh Bagri in lead roles. The show will also feature talented actors namely Aruna Irani and Satyajit Sharma and will launch on 14th January at 7.30 PM.

Mukta Dhond and Fireworks are working on a new show titled Divya Drishti, which will be mix of naagin, black magic, and other supernatural elements. The show will be a weekend property on Star Plus (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/sangeeta-ghosh- ridheema-tiwari-and-parul- choudhary-fireworks-and-mukta- dhond-s-next ).

The Voice India, which used to air on &TV, is returning with season 3 on Star Plus. The show will feature the legendary AR Rahman as the super judge, while makers are in talks with singers Adnan Sami, Neeti Mohan, and Armaan Malik to be part of the judging panel (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/ar-rahman-be-the- super-judge-star-plus-the- voice-india-armaan-malik- neeti-mohan-and-adnan ).

After the great response from the masses, Ted Talks India Nayi Soch is also returning with a new season. Hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, the first season featured personalities like Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Javed Akhtar, and Mithali Raj (captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team).

Colors

Colors is all set to bring old fiction series Ali Baba Aur Chalis Chor in a new frame. The channel has already made the announcement of the show by launching the teaser. The project is produced by Peninsula Pictures and is expected to launch sometime in March.

Jay and Kinnari Mehtaa’s banner Jay Productions is coming up with a romantic drama titled Gathbandhan, which is set against the backdrop of a Marathi family featuring Laila Majnu fame actor Abrar Qazi and India’s Next Superstar contestant Shruti Sharma in lead roles. The show will air from 15th January at 9 PM.

Contiloe is bringing its much-loved show Jhansi Ki Rani back on TV. Earlier, the show aired on Zee TV, and this time, it will launch on Colors (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/contiloe-bring-its- much-loved-show-jhansi-ki- rani-back-tv-181226 ).

Khatron Ke Khiladi is launching tonight with season 9. The show is hosted by Rohit Shetty, and the celebrity contestants who will compete with each other are Jasmin Bhasin, Aditya Narayan, Shamita Shetty, Zain Imam, Aly Goni, Punit Pathak, Vikas Gupta, Bandgi Kalra, Ridhima Pandit, Avika Gor, and real-life couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbaachiya.

There is also buzz about Optimystix Entertainment rolling out a new courtroom drama tentatively titled Insaf. The casting is on for the show.

Rising Star, the first reality television show in India that involves live audience voting, will also return with season 4. The show is judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Monali Thakur, and Diljit Dosanjh, and Ravi Dubey is the host.

Nikhil Dwivedi’s long-awaited mythological show Shrimad Bhagavad is expected to launch by March. It will feature an ensemble cast namely Ishita Ganguly, Indraneil Sengupta, Rajneesh Duggal, Chandan Anand, and many others (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/suchit-vikram- singh-ayaz-khan-chandan-anand- and-other-actors-colors- shrimad-bhagavad ).

Zee TV

Zee TV will be welcoming 2019 with an unconventional story titled Rajaa Betaa (Sobo Films), which will outline the story of an orphan child raised by his grandfather. He grows up to become one of the most successful gynaecologists in Allahabad. The show will mark the debut of Rrahul Sudhir and Sambhabana Mohanty, who are the lead protagonists (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/revealed-zee-tv-s- raja-beta-s-launch-date-181226 ).

Viewers are in for a joyride with another season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. The show will be judged by Shaan, Richa Sharma, and Amaal Mallik.

&TV

Essel Vision is bringing a new show titled Main Bhi Ardhangini. The show will star Avinash Sachdev, Anjali Priya, and Aditi Rawat in the lead roles. It will replace Siddhivinayak and launch on 21st January (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/tv-s-main-bhi- ardhangini-gets-its-launch- date-190103 ).

The makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai are bringing a new show on Happu Singh titled Happu Ke Chappu. The show will be based on how Happu is sandwiched between the problems of his wife and his mother (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/tv-launch-new-show- bhabhiji-ghar-par-hai-s-happu- singh-titled-happu-ke-chappu- 181210 ).

Star Bharat

Panorama Entertainment is rolling out two new shows: Pyaar Ke Papad, which will be a light-hearted take on Indian marriages, and Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan, which deals with sensitive issues revolving around women empowerment (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/aashay-mishra-and- swarda-thigale-play-the-leads- star-bharat-s-pyaar-ke-papad- 181226 ; http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/sara-khan-replaces- mahek-chahel-ek-thi-rani-ek- tha-raavan-190103 ).

Sunny Side Up is bringing a family drama tentatively titled Anandam. The show will feature Zain Imam, Shrenu Parikh, Jigyasa Singh, and Abhishek Rawat in lead roles (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/jigyasa-singh-be- paired-opposite-zain-imam- sunny-side-s-next-star-bharat- 190104 ).

SAB TV

Paritosh Painter’s comedy drama My Name Ijj Lakhan will feature a talented bunch actors namely Shreyas Talpade, Yuvika Choudhary, Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi, and many others (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/archana-puran- singh-and-parmeet-sethi-join- shreyas-talpade-sab-tv-s-next- 181127 ).

Tuk Tuk Picture Company is launching horror drama Band Baja Darwaza. The drama will star Ikyawann fame Prachi Tehlan and Bollywood actor Mukesh Tiwari in lead roles.

JD Majethia’s upcoming TV project Bhakharwadi is s a slice-of-life comedy show based on two families: one Gujarati and one Marathi (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/marathi-actor- akshay-kelkar-play-the-lead- sab-tv-s-bhakharwadi-190103 ).

MTV

MTV Unplugged is all set to enthrall the audience with some of the most talented musicians of the country.

The 16th season of the longest running adventure reality show is back with a bang. Roadies Real Heroes on MTV is all about celebrating the real-life heroes. The show that redefined the term ‘adventure’ for the Indian youth will soon showcase real stories of courage, honour, and bravery that pay an ode to the virtue of heroism. Mentors Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula, Raftaar, and a 5th gang leader will raise the bar high this season.

Adding to the interesting line-up of shows is MTV’s new prank reality show titled The Anti-Social Network, which is a first-of-its-kind format in India that challenges two new participants in each of its episodes to surrender their social media profiles over to the show format.

Love will prevail with the fourth season of Love School, as popular TV couple Karan Kundra and VJ Anusha are back to make you fall in love, yet again!