Siddharth Kumar Tewary celebrates his birthday in Goa with Team Shani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2018 12:26 PM

Mumbai, January 23, 2018: By now, we all are aware of how producer, Siddharth Kumar Tewary has started a new wave in television by setting recent trends in mythology with premium content. His venture, Swastik Productions has emerged to become a creative powerhouse with its shows in the likes of Mahabharat on Star Plus.

Siddharth, who is also the producer of Karmaphal Daata Shani (Colors) happens to celebrate his birthday today (January 23) and to push the boat out, he took off to Goa with his team and it looks like they all had a great time together!

Everyone including Juhi Parmar, Kunal Bakshi, Tina Dutta, Rohit Khurana had a blast in the ‘Pearl of the Orient’! Take a look at their pictures below:

Goa diaries..here we go for the party of the year..#Sid'sbday...yaayyyy

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on

We will we will rock it..#goadiaries @kajol_16 @dattaatinaa @rohitkhurana64

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on

Super pool party....what fun

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on

Madness begins

A post shared by Kunal Bakshi (@bakshikunal) on

Tellychakkar.com tried contacting Siddharth to greet him on his special day but he remained unavailable.

Here's wishing the talent powerhouse a blissful Birthday!

