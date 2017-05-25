Song that celebs can't delete from their playlist

A rocking playlist in our phone or ipod with all our favourite numbers, aah, isn't that a bliss!

We all love to keep our playlists updated with the new releases, and sometimes the golden era melodies also get added.

No matter how many times we update our playlist, there is always one song that we find hard to delete.

Wondering which is that one song of your favourite celebs? Scroll down to know –

Shrenu Parikh - Enrique Iglesias' Bailando and Kabira from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

Preetika Rao - Slow down by Selena Gomez.

Gaurav Khanna – Meri aashiqui ab tum hi ho… from Aashiqui 2.

Rati Pandey - It can't be one; I am in love with 90s songs like Bahon Ke Darmiyaan (Khamoshi), O Chandani (Jaanam Samjha Karo) and many more.

Abhishek Malik - Move your lakk - Badshah & Diljit Dosanjh.

Mansi Srivastava - Yaariyan from Cocktail. It’s my all time favourite song.

Which is your favourite song, folks? Do share it with us in the comment section below.