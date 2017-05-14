Soon-to-be Moms share their emotions on Mother’s Day

“A baby fills a place in your heart that you never knew was empty.”

Moms are the most special people in our lives. And they hold their children as the most precious ones. From carrying her baby in her womb for nine months, to seeing her baby growing up in front of her eyes, it's a feeling that a mother can’t even express in words.

Few of tinsel town beauties are soon going to become moms and they are enjoying the phase as of now.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the soon-to-be-first-time moms share their emotions with us.

Read on –

Deepika Singh:

I am very happy to celebrate my first Mother's Day. I really feel that a child gives birth to a mother and I am looking forward to the entire experience. My relationship with my mom and my mother-in-law has become stronger after I became pregnant. I have become more connected to both of them, as I have realized the hardships they went through while bringing us to this world. I am lucky that God has blessed me with these women, who stand by me. I am happily enjoying this phase and getting pampered by everyone in the family.

Pooja Sharma:

I was thinking about this a few days back that till now I have been wishing my mother on Mother’s Day, and very soon my own baby will wish me the same. It’s a different feeling and I am ready for the sweet journey ahead.

Nisha Rawal:

So far, Mother’s day has always been special to me as a daughter. The future is going to make it double special. It’s a new phase of my life that I am looking forward and cherish all the moments.

Pooja Joshi:

It’s a very special feeling which can’t be explained. I can only feel it which is within me. I am in love with this phase of my life. Experiencing the moment of the baby during my visit to a doctor is a lifetime experience. I will get to know and experience the role of a mother better only when the baby will arrive. As of now I am just enjoying this phase and looking forward to celebrate my first Mother's Day.

Aww, that's sweet.

Wish you guys a happy motherhood!!!