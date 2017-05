There is no denying the fact that Debattama Saha, who is currently wooing the audience by her performance as the female lead in Colors Bangla's E Amar Gurudakshina (Subroto Roy Production), is one of the cutest actresses of small screen of Bengal!

She is also a fashionista and her Instagram profile is a proof of that. Here we have compiled five different cool and stylish photos of the actress exclusively for our readers.

Take a look.

Eeeeeee..... A post shared by Debattama Saha (@debattamasaha_official) on Mar 28, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Today's outdoor shoot... A post shared by Debattama Saha (@debattamasaha_official) on Apr 14, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Good hair day A post shared by Debattama Saha (@debattamasaha_official) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PST

Durga puja.. A post shared by Debattama Saha (@debattamasaha_official) on Oct 14, 2016 at 10:53am PDT

Think of all the good moments of this day.. And keep a smile for tomorrow.. Good night A post shared by Debattama Saha (@debattamasaha_official) on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:06am PST

Ahhhmazing pics, isn't it???