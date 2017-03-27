Super fun Instapics of Swabhimaan cast

The cast of Colors’ popular daily series Ek Shringar – Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) is a big happy family off-screen.

And from what we hear they have a blast while shooting and enjoy their free moments having fun with each other.

Starring Samridh Bawa, Sahil Uppal, Ankita Sharma and Sangeita Chauhan in the lead roles, the daily has managed to make its mark in viewers' heart.

Interestingly, their social media profiles also speak a lot about their great bond.

Here we share some of the fun Instapics of the of amazing cast of Swabhimaan that will make take away your Monday blues.

Have a look –

Mera number kab aayega #waitinggame on set#swabhimaan @colorstv A post shared by Sangeita Chauhaan (@sangeitachauhaan) on Mar 17, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

#ekshringaarswabhimaan #lassi with #friends #coactors #actorslife #lunchbreak #funtimes A post shared by Sangeita Chauhaan (@sangeitachauhaan) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:28am PST

#Naina resting her "Naina".. #nightshoot she #sleepy me #cheeky .. @iamankitasharma A post shared by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on Jan 25, 2017 at 9:51pm PST

A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on Jan 18, 2017 at 2:18am PST

View from the hotel be like #tajmahal Time to go back to bay #Bombay @colorstv A post shared by Saahil uppal (@saahiluppal0808) on Mar 18, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

#holi #selfie #day3 #swabhimaan #colors #dance #sequence A post shared by Saahil uppal (@saahiluppal0808) on Mar 15, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

#selfie with the boondi family #sagai #meghnal #swabhimaan #colors A post shared by Saahil uppal (@saahiluppal0808) on Jan 4, 2017 at 2:24am PST

And the festivities begin @sangeitachauhaan @lamankitasharma #ekshringaarswaabhimaan @colorstv A post shared by Prachee Shah (@prachee_shah_paandya) on Jan 6, 2017 at 2:01am PST

#Repost @colorstv with @repostapp #Repost @iamankitasharma with @repostapp A post shared by Prachee Shah (@prachee_shah_paandya) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:33am PST

Sweet! Isn’t it?