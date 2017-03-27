Super fun Instapics of Swabhimaan cast

The cast of Colors’ popular daily series Ek Shringar – Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) is a big happy family off-screen.
And from what we hear they have a blast while shooting and enjoy their free moments having fun with each other.
Starring Samridh Bawa, Sahil Uppal, Ankita Sharma and Sangeita Chauhan in the lead roles, the daily has managed to make its mark in viewers' heart.
Interestingly, their social media profiles also speak a lot about their great bond.
Here we share some of the fun Instapics of the of amazing cast of Swabhimaan that will make take away your Monday blues.
Have a look –
Sweet! Isn’t it?
