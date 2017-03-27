Hot Downloads

Features

Super fun Instapics of Swabhimaan cast

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2017 06:46 PM

The cast of Colors’ popular daily series Ek Shringar – Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) is a big happy family off-screen. 

And from what we hear they have a blast while shooting and enjoy their free moments having fun with each other.

Starring Samridh Bawa, Sahil Uppal, Ankita Sharma and Sangeita Chauhan in the lead roles, the daily has managed to make its mark in viewers' heart.

Interestingly, their social media profiles also speak a lot about their great bond.

Here we share some of the fun Instapics of the of amazing cast of Swabhimaan that will make take away your Monday blues.

Have a look –

Mera number kab aayega #waitinggame on set#swabhimaan @colorstv

A post shared by Sangeita Chauhaan (@sangeitachauhaan) on

#ekshringaarswabhimaan #lassi with #friends #coactors #actorslife #lunchbreak #funtimes

A post shared by Sangeita Chauhaan (@sangeitachauhaan) on

#Naina resting her "Naina".. #nightshoot she #sleepy me #cheeky .. @iamankitasharma

A post shared by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on

A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on

View from the hotel be like #tajmahal Time to go back to bay #Bombay @colorstv

A post shared by Saahil uppal (@saahiluppal0808) on

#holi #selfie #day3 #swabhimaan #colors #dance #sequence

A post shared by Saahil uppal (@saahiluppal0808) on

#selfie with the boondi family #sagai #meghnal #swabhimaan #colors

A post shared by Saahil uppal (@saahiluppal0808) on

And the festivities begin @sangeitachauhaan @lamankitasharma #ekshringaarswaabhimaan @colorstv

A post shared by Prachee Shah (@prachee_shah_paandya) on

#Repost @colorstv with @repostapp #Repost @iamankitasharma with @repostapp

A post shared by Prachee Shah (@prachee_shah_paandya) on

Sweet! Isn’t it?

Tags > instapics, Ek Shringar – Swabhimaan, Rajshri Productions, instagram, Samridh Bawa, Sahil Uppal, Ankita Sharma, Sangeita Chauhan,

