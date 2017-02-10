TeddyDay: TV celebs reveal the TEDDY of their life

After having a sweet chocolate day celebration with your loved ones, it is time to make them smile with a Teddy. A teddy has the power to make someone smile with its cuteness and all of us have someone like that in our lives too who can bring a wide smile on our faces with their cuteness.

So, on the occasion of Teddy Day today, we asked few favourite celebs to reveal the Teddy of their life, who are adorable and make them happy. Read on to know what they revealed -

Ruslaan Mumtaz – Around 10 years ago, I had gifted my now wife and then girl friend a huge teddy bear. It is as big as her and she still has it at her mom’s house. So I would say that the teddy in my life is my wife Nirali.

Preetika Rao – I have many teddies and they are my true fans. The support and encouragement I get from them is unparalleled and they are very important to me. Some of my teddies have actually gifted me teddies too so that I can hug them and feel better and closer to them. I may have a collection of 10 teddies of all sizes. Thanks to them!

Vijayendra Kumeria – Teddy relates to cuteness and the cutest person in my life is my little bundle of joy, my daughter Kimaya.

Mugdha Chaphekar – The teddy of my life is my niece Kashish. She is one of the cutest kids I have ever met and at the same time she is such a good girl. I love to pull her cheeks and hug her for being such a sweetheart. She makes me smile always.

Nikita Sharma - My dad is my teddy for lifetime because whenever I am depressed and low in my life, I just go and hug my teddy, that's myd. Whenever I hug him, I feel strong and fearless.

Who is the teddy of your life, folks? Do let us know in the comments below.