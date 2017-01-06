Telly stars and their SUPER COOL tweets!

Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!

It's good to see so many celebrities from Bollywood and television taking to Twitter to connect and interact with their fans.

Here we are featuring some funny, weird, delightful tweets of your favourite TV actors. Enjoy!!

For the first time on @sonytvofficial colour makes it debut in Maya's life! Experience it together with me at 9pm tonight#Beyhadh pic.twitter.com/GTkO3oV15j — Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) January 5, 2017

#being sexy is about attitude, not a body type. It's state of mind pic.twitter.com/SCKwJTGZ7D — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) December 28, 2016

Only an artist can play different roles in life .... #Blessed2017 pic.twitter.com/gj43rbZ6EP — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) January 5, 2017

'The fear of remaining an ordinary motivates me the most' pic.twitter.com/Ya7ITr4R3T — Laksh (@IamsoLaksh) January 3, 2017

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comment box below.