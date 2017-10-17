Hot Downloads

Tellydom wishes SHUBH DHANTERAS to all

17 Oct 2017 01:06 PM

Dhanteras' is a famous festival of Hindus. It is celebrated by the Hindus all over India and across the world. Dhanteras is celebrated on the 13 day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Karthik according to Hindu Calendar. 

On this day, we pray for good health and wealth for the family. Decorated clay idols and photos of Shri Ganesh and Shri Lakshmi are bought from the market on the day of Dhanteras. These idols are worshiped on the day of Diwali. Telly celebs wishes for the festival and share their love.

Tejasswi Prakash: Adorn our lives else trite. With sparklers that motley skies.. As soaring spirits of powder wander.. Let us thank the heavenly might, In this festive season of lights. Happy Dhanteras   and enjoy shopping.

Kunal Jaisingh: May this Dhanteras Celebration endow you with prosperity and opulence. Endless Happiness comes at your door steps Wishing you a very bright future in Life Shubh Dhanateras!

Helly Shah: The Dhanteras Lights up New Dreams, Fresh Hopes, Secret Avenues, Different Perspectives.. Everything Bright and Beautiful and fill your present n future with pleasant Surprises. Wishing you Happy Dhanteras

Piyush Sahdev: God's blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive Depends on how much your Heart can believe. May you be blessed beyond wat you expect.. Subh Dhanteras.

Neha Marda: May you also draw small footprints. With rice flour and vermillion powder. All over the house and keep the lamps.. Burning all through the night, To indicate her long-awaited arrival.

Suyyash Rai: God’s blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive, depends on how much your heart can believe. May you be blessed beyond what you expect. Happy Dhanteras!

Puru Chibber: May goddess bless our professional life to do well in spite of all odds like, The enduring charms of gold and diamonds. Happy and Prosperous Dhanteras.


