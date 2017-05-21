The fashion HITS AND MISSES of the week

2017 is the year where we are witnessing every celebrity acing their style game and why wouldn’t they?

After all, the world looks up to them for their talents and their fashion. While some top the list of ace-dressers, some don’t quite get it right each time.

Here’s what we at TellyChakkar.com think are this week’s hits and misses:

Deepika Padukone (HIT)

Yes, we put her on the top of our list. Why? Because she awed us all over again with her look at the 70thInternational Cannes Film Festival in a plum Georgia Chapman Marchesa gown that fit her like it was made just for her!

Neha Dhupia (MISS)

While she does manage to pull off sexy looks on other days, this one just didn’t convince us. The puffiness of the green gown totally hides the lean body she actually has and instead makes her look hefty!

Shivangi Joshi (HIT)

We had to consider this television hottie in the sexy black gown, didn’t we? She wore this to the recent Star Parivaar Awards 2017. In that backless avatar, she could get invited to royal balls! What do you think?

Huma Qureshi (MISS)

Sorry Huma, we love your acting, but couldn’t possibly give this outfit a green light. All’s fine till the skirt and shoes, but the ‘Guns and Roses’ t-shirt killed the look.

Krishna Mukherjee (HIT)

We had to add one more Star Parivaar Awards hit, who is none other than Krishna Mukherjee. We love how she went with a simple single colour alter neck gown. We are guessing her inspiration came from ‘Beauty and the Beast’!

Who looks great and who needs a stylist? Let us know in the comment box below.