The fashion HITS and MISSES of the week (Male)

Weekend is here!

And so are we, with the latest fashion hits and misses! This week, instead of categorizing our favourite actresses, we decided to do the style check on our talented actors. And this was the result..



Check it out..



Gurmeet Choudhary (HIT)



If there were tutorials on how to rock a white suit in summer, we bet Gurmeet would be the style guru! He can totally don all white with so much ease. And yes, we still cannot find anything wrong with his outfit.



Siddharth Shukla (MISS)



At the recent HT Most Stylish Awards, Siddharth Shukla wore THIS. We’re not saying it’s too bad, but it’s just not something that convinces us as an outfit for a style award ceremony. Ironic much?



Sushant Singh Rajput (HIT)



We are definitely taking fashion inspiration from B-towns’ uber cool Sushant Singh Rajput. Why? Because everything right from his shades and polka dot t-shirt to his jeans, and white sneakers fits together!



Karan Mehra (MISS)



What was Karan thinking with that brown gridded jacket on all blacks underneath? Either that or his stylist had bad taste in jackets.

Karan Patel (HIT)