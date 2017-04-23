Hot Downloads

Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
22 Apr 2017 09:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Meet the youngest Rising Star Ankita
Meet the youngest Rising Star Ankita | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
22 Apr 2017 09:47 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Jugalbandi with Bannet and Jubin
Jugalbandi with Bannet and Jubin | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

The fashion HITS and MISSES of the week (Male)

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Apr 2017 11:55 AM

Weekend is here!

And so are we, with the latest fashion hits and misses! This week, instead of categorizing our favourite actresses, we decided to do the style check on our talented actors. And this was the result..

Check it out..

Gurmeet Choudhary (HIT)


If there were tutorials on how to rock a white suit in summer, we bet Gurmeet would be the style guru! He can totally don all white with so much ease. And yes, we still cannot find anything wrong with his outfit.

Siddharth Shukla (MISS)


At the recent HT Most Stylish Awards, Siddharth Shukla wore THIS. We’re not saying it’s too bad, but it’s just not something that convinces us as an outfit for a style award ceremony. Ironic much?

Sushant Singh Rajput (HIT)


We are definitely taking fashion inspiration from B-towns’ uber cool Sushant Singh Rajput. Why? Because everything right from his shades and polka dot t-shirt to his jeans, and white sneakers fits together!
 
Karan Mehra (MISS)


What was Karan thinking with that brown gridded jacket on all blacks underneath? Either that or his stylist had bad taste in jackets.

Karan Patel (HIT) 

Karan Patel looks everything hunk in these clothes. While donning high top sneakers is tricky, Karan proves us otherwise.

Who looks stylish and who needs a stylist? Let us know in the comment box below.

Tags > Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddharth Shukla, Karan Mehra, Karan Patel, Sushant Singh Rajput,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top