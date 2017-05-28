Hot Downloads

Features

The one-shoulder trend is conquering B-town

By TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
28 May 2017 05:08 PM

There are the off-shoulders and the cold-shoulders; and right when we thought that these two were enough to flaunt, bam, the one-shoulder trend hit it off!

It’s not the basic one strap shoulder you would predict. It is reinvented in unique ways.

How? Well, these B-town actresses don some eccentric outfits with the classic one-shoulder.

Take a look:

Dolling up for the YouTube fest!!!! Time to walk into SELFIESTAN

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

Easy n Black @sanjanabatra @ajayvrao721 @shifstershetty

A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on

Where can we get such outfits! Guess these Bollywood beauties don them best!

Let us know in the comments below whose look you loved the most!

Tags > Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Twinkle Khanna, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, one-shoulder trend,

