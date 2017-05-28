The one-shoulder trend is conquering B-town

There are the off-shoulders and the cold-shoulders; and right when we thought that these two were enough to flaunt, bam, the one-shoulder trend hit it off!

It’s not the basic one strap shoulder you would predict. It is reinvented in unique ways.

How? Well, these B-town actresses don some eccentric outfits with the classic one-shoulder.

Take a look:

Dolling up for the YouTube fest!!!! Time to walk into SELFIESTAN A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

And unlike Cinderella I couldn't wait to lose my sparkly slippers and get back into bed - Thank you @priyanka86 for all your sartorial nagging :) A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on May 26, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

Today promotions ! Outfit @nimishshift @accessorizeindiaofficial Styled by @tanghavri assisted by @nidhijeswani make up & hair @shraddha.naik @florianhurelmakeupandhair managed by @parinaparekh #DreamTeam A post shared by RIYA SOMANI (@shraddhakapoor) on May 14, 2017 at 1:45am PDT

Easy n Black @sanjanabatra @ajayvrao721 @shifstershetty A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on May 22, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

"I think the best role models for women are people who are fruitfully and confidently themselves, who bring light into the world." —Meryl Streep @thehouseofpixels #lifeatcannes #sonamatcannes A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on May 23, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

#Repost @ralphandrusso with @repostapp #deepikapadukone stunned in custom Ralph & Russo last night at the premiere of 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage' #ralphandrusso #randrstars A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 20, 2017 at 3:45pm PST

Where can we get such outfits! Guess these Bollywood beauties don them best!

Let us know in the comments below whose look you loved the most!