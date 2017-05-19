These 10 popular TV celebs NEED to get a new photo shoot!

Actors and camera share a bond like cheese and wine!

When you are a popular celebrity, people tend to Google about you, and also download your new pictures. In the world of entertainment, photos play a very important role.

You all would agree that glossy, fancy and good-looking pictures always makes an article visually appealing.

Fans luckily have the access to keep themselves connected with the candid life of celebs but what about some picture perfect looks?

There are few popular TV celebs who are blessed with a huge fan following, and have created a bench mark with their acting prowess in the industry. But strangely they refrain from posing for the camera and getting some new pictures clicked!

All that you find are their way old boring pictures in the internet.

Tellychakkar.com jots down 10 TV celebs. who should get their new photo shoot done ASAP (You can thank us later)!

Rajat Tokas

Till now we have seen Rajat in historical looks but we would love to see his off screen pictures, where maybe he can flaunt his sexy abs.

Rati Pandey

Of late Rati is been quite active on social media platforms, and soon she will be making her comeback on small screen. However, we are yet to see Rati’s best photo shoot posing gracefully and melting million’s heart.

Barun Sobti

Barun Sobti is very secretive about his personal life and his pictures on Google are ancient. We hope that after reading this article, Barun will surprise us and his fans with a new photo shoot.

Kratika Sengar

Kratika is one of the most beautiful actresses in the TV industry. It will be great to see her trying different looks and getting captured in camera.

Paridhi Sharma

When we think about Paridhi, all that comes to our mind is her Jodha looks. The actress has never shared her off-screen pictures in media. Wouldn’t it be great seeing Paridhi in a whole new avatar?

Madirakshi Mundle

The fine looking actress Madirakshi, who is known for her role as Sita, should shed away her Indian avatar and go glamorous way. What say?

Shabbir Ahluwalia

Though Shabbir is part of industry for many years but his pictures are a rarity. Time to go click click Shabbir!

Anas Rashid

We have seen Anas as Sooraj in Diya Aur Baati but how he looks and dresses up in real life, is still a question. The Nation Wants To Know Anas??? Since he is also not active on social media, he should definitely update everyone with his new photos.

Sriti Jha

Being one of the leading actresses on TV, one would expect Sriti to paint the town red with her latest pictures but she is too seclusive. Are you listening Sriti, time we see you sizzling for the camera. And we have a suggestion, why not let Kunal capture you!!!???

Siddharth Shukla

His cute dimple, charming looks and sexy persona is every cameraman’s dream but he refrains from keeping them happy. Siddharth’s new photo shoot will be treat for his die-heart fans.

What do you think guys, these actors should get a photo shoot, right????