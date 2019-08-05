These celebrity couples have found best FRIENDS in their PARTNERS

MUMBAI: Many celebrity actors have found their best friends in their partners. Here is a list of few such actors. Take a look below.



Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Karan Singh Grover shares a great bond with his wife Bipasha Basu. The duo tied the knot in 2016.

Actress Pooja Banerjee took the wedding vows with national level swimmer Sandeep on 28 February 2017. The two are friends first.

Kavita Kaushik and Ronit Biswas have been friends for long before they decided to get married. The two tied the knot in 2017.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. They continue to be partners-in-crime even after their marriage.

After her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita seems to have found a new friend and soulmate in businessman Vicky Jain.

The two are deeply in love with each other. The two have the most fun when they are together, and it comes as no surprise that they love to work together.

The two have been friends for more than eight years. In her message, Nyra wrote, "Happy friendships day my besties!!!! Life without you guys is so incomplete ! Thank you for completing me and all the love and support. I love you all!!!!"

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy tied the knot on 5 February last year. The two dated each other for several years before they got married. They continue to remain each other's best friend.