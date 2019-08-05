Features

These celebrity couples have found best FRIENDS in their PARTNERS

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Aug 2019 09:10 PM

MUMBAI: Many celebrity actors have found their best friends in their partners. Here is a list of few such actors. Take a look below.  

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu



Karan Singh Grover shares a great bond with his wife Bipasha Basu. The duo tied the knot in 2016.

Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal



Actress Pooja Banerjee took the wedding vows with national level swimmer Sandeep on 28 February 2017. The two are friends first.

Kavita Kaushik and Ronit Biswas



Kavita Kaushik and Ronit Biswas have been friends for long before they decided to get married. The two tied the knot in 2017.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim



Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. They continue to be partners-in-crime even after their marriage.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain



After her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita seems to have found a new friend and soulmate in businessman Vicky Jain.

Sana Khan and Melvin Louis



The two are deeply in love with each other. The two have the most fun when they are together, and it comes as no surprise that they love to work together.

Nyra Banerjee and Karan Khanna



The two have been friends for more than eight years. In her message, Nyra wrote, "Happy friendships day my besties!!!! Life without you guys is so incomplete ! Thank you for completing me and all the love and support. I love you all!!!!"

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy



Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy tied the knot on 5 February last year. The two dated each other for several years before they got married.  They continue to remain each other's best friend. 
Tags > Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu, Pooja Banerjee, Sandeep Sejwal, Kavita Kaushik, Ronit Biswas, Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sana Khan, Melvin Louis, Nyra Banerjee, Karan Khanna, Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
05 Aug 2019 07:52 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Pragati Nagpal, Shalu Jindal and Manya Pathak talks about bagging Dilli Darlings
Pragati Nagpal, Shalu Jindal and Manya Pathak... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
05 Aug 2019 06:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka behind the lens secrets REVEALED ft. Tejaswi Prakash
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka behind the lens... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Shaminn
Shaminn
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali

past seven days