These Instapics prove that Naagin 2 cast is a SUPER FUN lot

The numero uno fantasy drama Naagin 2, is one show that has broken all records when it comes to getting numbers and making a mark.
The tale of a shape shifting naagin on a revenge spree has made audience sit up and take notice of a content that’s hatke from the usual saas-bahu sagas. After a successful first season, Naagin 2 is currently repeating its magic on TV.
And the team comprising of Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Aashka Goradia, Sudha Chandran among more have a blast shooting.
Don’t believe us?
Here checkout their super fun Instapics...
Super fun pics, isn't it?
Add new comment