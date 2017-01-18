Hot Downloads

Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
18 Jan 2017 08:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Disha Parmar describes Woh Apna Sa in 3 words
Disha Parmar describes Woh Apna Sa in 3 words | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
18 Jan 2017 08:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I am happy to bag this intense role: Ridhi Dogra
I am happy to bag this intense role: Ridhi Dogra | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who is the Top TV Face of the Year 2016 (Female)?

Who is the Top TV Face of the Year 2016 (Female)?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

These Instapics prove that Naagin 2 cast is a SUPER FUN lot

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2017 05:21 PM

The numero uno fantasy drama Naagin 2, is one show that has broken all records when it comes to getting numbers and making a mark.

The tale of a shape shifting naagin on a revenge spree has made audience sit up and take notice of a content that’s hatke from the usual saas-bahu sagas. After a successful first season, Naagin 2 is currently repeating its magic on TV.

And the team comprising of Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Aashka Goradia, Sudha Chandran among more have a blast shooting.

Don’t believe us?

Here checkout their super fun Instapics...

A photo posted by mon (@imouniroy) on

A photo posted by adaa (@adaakhann) on

A photo posted by adaa (@adaakhann) on

A video posted by adaa (@adaakhann) on

A photo posted by adaa (@adaakhann) on

A photo posted by adaa (@adaakhann) on

Super fun pics, isn't it?

Tags > instapics, instagram, Naagin 2, Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Aashka Goradia, Sudha Chandran,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top