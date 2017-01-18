These Instapics prove that Naagin 2 cast is a SUPER FUN lot

The numero uno fantasy drama Naagin 2, is one show that has broken all records when it comes to getting numbers and making a mark.

The tale of a shape shifting naagin on a revenge spree has made audience sit up and take notice of a content that’s hatke from the usual saas-bahu sagas. After a successful first season, Naagin 2 is currently repeating its magic on TV.

And the team comprising of Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Aashka Goradia, Sudha Chandran among more have a blast shooting.

Don’t believe us?

Here checkout their super fun Instapics...

Super fun pics, isn't it?