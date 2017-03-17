These TWEETS of TV celebs will make your day!

These days social media has become so addictive and that there is not a single day when to don’t tend to check our profile and peep into our favourite actors’ account.
And why not? Their very cool tweets, new updates and pictures give us a content feeling. So let’s have a look at what TV actors have tweeted recently that has grabbed our attention.
The Before and after of holi attack! #HappyHoli #desi #festival pic.twitter.com/klrYdHwBiO— Karan Tacker (@karantacker) March 13, 2017
You Only Need The Light When It's Burning Low pic.twitter.com/PamNVzt6HA— Krystle D'souza (@krystledsouza) March 4, 2017
On set with these two c****u— Rithvik Dhanjani (@rithvik_RD) March 12, 2017
I meant "champu" if you were thinking dirty.. pic.twitter.com/y1ZjZpyOEW
Nothing like a stretch at sunset pic.twitter.com/qcxnqN5Q3x— Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) February 19, 2017
Why should only @RanveerOfficial have all the fun ;-) #Ishqbaaaz pic.twitter.com/HPwqZKmg0P— Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) March 16, 2017
With my pouty beauty pic.twitter.com/79cXjncOsY— Juhi Parmar (@iamjuhiparmar) March 2, 2017
#BeautyAndTheBeast with beauties & beasts of my life @sargun_mehta @_ravidubey @MeiyangChang @rithvik_RD #beourguest @disneyindia @utvfilms pic.twitter.com/3iwPocmKRS— Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) March 7, 2017
#daughters are the #best #alhumdulillah pic.twitter.com/AcghQVSh4m— Iqbal Khan (@Miqbalkhan) March 15, 2017
#lovelovelove pic.twitter.com/vBpg7mrxiw— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) March 1, 2017
