Things Rohan Mehra learnt in Bigg Boss house

The good-looking and popular actor Rohan Mehra, learnt a bunch of things during his stay in the house of Colors’ reality show Bigg Boss 10 which he shares exclusively with Tellychakkar.com. Enjoy the read:

I have learnt to be patient because living with commoners was a big deal.

I have come out as a mature person. Now I understand things better- how to behave with people, whom to ignore and what to react on! I have learned to live life to the fullest because when I was locked inside the house, I used to feel that when I finally move out, I would enjoy, spend time with family and go on vacations. I have been missing my family for the last two years...so now I am spending time with them.

I have learnt to ignore the bad like those commoners, who would do anything and say anything and we couldn't go down to their level. They used to say a lot to us still we used to be silent and if we used to say anything to them, then they used to end up saying something worse to us. Once I heard Manu saying that I had done only two serials and I was thinking of myself as a celebrity. Manu doesn’t know that I have been working for the past seven years and have done two movies, three serials, and more than 250 commercials. I have done things beyond his imagination so I have learned to ignore such people.

The show was biased. The way things used to happen unfairly with me inside the house, I have accepted everything and that too in a good way. I have looked for positive amongst the negative. So I have become a positive person now after all the biased things that have happened to me in the house.

