Hot Downloads

Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Karishma
Karishma Tanna
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul

quickie
Gunjan Walia

Vikkas Manaktala is my all am/pm friend: Gunjan Walia

more quickie Click Here

quickie
Vaibhav Singh

I prefer love over lust: Vaibhav Singh

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

Shahid Kapoor's PRE-BIRTHDAY party!

Shahid Kapoor
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs galore at Neil-Rukmini's wedding...

Rukmin and Neil
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks BEST with beard?

Who looks BEST with beard?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your FAVOURITE new jodi?

Which is your FAVOURITE new jodi?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

Things Rohan Mehra learnt in Bigg Boss house

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2017 05:46 PM

The good-looking and popular actor Rohan Mehra, learnt a bunch of things during his stay in the house of Colors’ reality show Bigg Boss 10 which he shares exclusively with Tellychakkar.com. Enjoy the read:

 

I have learnt to be patient because living with commoners was a big deal.

I have come out as a mature person. Now I understand things better- how to behave with people, whom to ignore and what to react on! I have learned to live life to the fullest because when I was locked inside the house, I used to feel that when I finally move out, I would enjoy, spend time with family and go on vacations. I have been missing my family for the last two years...so now I am spending time with them.

I have learnt to ignore the bad like those commoners, who would do anything and say anything and we couldn't go down to their level. They used to say a lot to us still we used to be silent and if we used to say anything to them, then they used to end up saying something worse to us. Once I heard Manu saying that I had done only two serials and I was thinking of myself as a celebrity. Manu doesn’t know that I have been working for the past seven years and have done two movies, three serials, and more than 250 commercials. I have done things beyond his imagination so I have learned to ignore such people.

The show was biased. The way things used to happen unfairly with me inside the house, I have accepted everything and that too in a good way. I have looked for positive amongst the negative. So I have become a positive person now after all the biased things that have happened to me in the house.

 

That's quite a learning experience, Rohan.

Tags > Rohan Mehra, Bigg Boss 10, Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TV show,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top