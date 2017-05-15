Hot Downloads

Three things that we didn’t know about Keith Sequeira

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 May 2017 01:55 PM

Today is the day!

Yes, exactly at 2:30 pm, audience will get to see the handsome and dashing Keith Sequeria entering our drawing rooms through Love Ka Hai Intezaar.

The Alchemy Productions daily will launch today (15 May) on Star Plus as part of its Dopahar band.

Playing a royal prince, the promos have already made us fall in love with Keith. From his ‘gentleman’ attitude to that ‘heart melting’ smile, the VJ turned host surely makes a girl’s heart flutter with his charm.

Recently, we had the opportunity to have a conversation with Keith and the actor shared three things about himself that we don’t know.

Over to him…

I cannot pretend. I am real and very upfront. I cannot tolerate people who pretend.

I can read people. I am not too good at analyzing a girl’s signals (laughs), but I can surely interpret the motive of people. 

I believe in soul connection and have utmost trust in God

Awww, that’s really interesting, isn’t it?

Also, not many would know Keith started his career with the modeling campaign for Raymond, The Complete Man. He became popular as a VJ on B4U. He has hosted shows on TV like AXN’s Men 2.0, Thailand t-off, VH1’s Club Class, live coverage of Super Fight League on Star Sports.

Coming to his fiction stint, he has appeared in Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Teri Meri Love Stories, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Doli Armanon Ki. He has also acted in Bollywood movies Sixteen and Calendar Girls.

Keith was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 9 wherein he entered the show with real life girlfriend Rochelle Rao. The two impressed audience with their chemistry and cute lovey-dovey moments. Keith even managed to reach the Top 5.

With his current show Love Ka Hai Intezaar launching today, all we can say is ‘All the best’ Keith!!

The daily also stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, Soni Razdaan, Sara Afreen Khan among more.

