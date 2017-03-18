Hot Downloads

Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta

quickie
Neha Pednekar

I would like to get naughty with Sujay Reu: Neha Pednekar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
17 Mar 2017 08:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Meet Eijaz Khan & Niyati Fatnani aka Mukhi & Aru from Moh Moh Ke Dhaage
Meet Eijaz Khan & Niyati Fatnani aka Mukhi... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
17 Mar 2017 08:04 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Actors who dressed as women on TV
Actors who dressed as women on TV | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which character of Shivangi you love the most?

Which character of Shivangi you love the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

Tinaa Dattaa’s new SEXY pictures are too HOT to handle!

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Mar 2017 12:54 PM

Remember the sweet and simple Iccha from Uttaran?

Taking her baby steps into the world of showbiz, Tinaa Dattaa amazed all with her spell bounding performance from her very first show.

Her loyalty stuck strong with Uttaran as she continued to play the lead in the next two generation leap that happened in the daily.

The world has been waiting with bated breath to see Tinaa make her comeback but the actress is taking it slow and waiting for the right one.

But lo behold, people on Instagram were recently in for a surprise when the Bong beauty showcased her new sexy avatar.

Tina, looking bold and beautiful, has got a new photoshoot done and we must add that the pictures are just too hot to handle.

Here checkout Tinaa’s new look:

A post shared by Tinzi (@dattaatinaa) on

A post shared by Tinzi(@dattaatinaa) on

A post shared by Tinzi (@dattaatinaa) on

A post shared by Tinzi (@dattaatinaa) on

A post shared by Tinzi (@dattaatinaa) on

A post shared by Tinzi (@dattaatinaa) on

A post shared by Tinzi (@dattaatinaa) on

Feeling the heat, isn’t it?

Hit the COMMENT box below to shout out your thoughts on Tinaa’s sexy avatar.

Tags > Tinaa Dattaa, TV actress, Uttaran, TV sjow, new pics, hot, sexy, Photoshoot,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top