Tinaa Dattaa’s new SEXY pictures are too HOT to handle!

Remember the sweet and simple Iccha from Uttaran?

Taking her baby steps into the world of showbiz, Tinaa Dattaa amazed all with her spell bounding performance from her very first show.

Her loyalty stuck strong with Uttaran as she continued to play the lead in the next two generation leap that happened in the daily.

The world has been waiting with bated breath to see Tinaa make her comeback but the actress is taking it slow and waiting for the right one.

But lo behold, people on Instagram were recently in for a surprise when the Bong beauty showcased her new sexy avatar.

Tina, looking bold and beautiful, has got a new photoshoot done and we must add that the pictures are just too hot to handle.

Here checkout Tinaa’s new look:

Feeling the heat, isn’t it?

