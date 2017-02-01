Top tweets of TV celebs you NEED to see!

Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!

It's good to see so many celebrities from Bollywood and television taking to Twitter to connect and interact with their fans.

Here we are featuring some funny, weird, delightful tweets of your favourite TV actors. Enjoy!!

Thank you for one million on instagram..nothing is possible without ur support.#love pic.twitter.com/GAx56fIORE — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) January 24, 2017

Imagination is the reality of the dreamer pic.twitter.com/kDmKVpBfYZ — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) January 30, 2017

Ty frm the bottom of my heart for putting in so much effort in making me trend on twitter! Love love love you guys! #facebooklivecomingsoon pic.twitter.com/3TWZoX1SCJ — Vrushika Mehta (@VrushyyMehta) January 30, 2017

Can't believe it's been 5 yrs + since v've worked out together ..what a training session ...Gym buddies for life @VidyutJammwal pic.twitter.com/revo3wxGrw — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) January 10, 2017

Lokesh is a sweetheart pic.twitter.com/4N7WycO4g5 — Lopamudra Raut (@lopa9999) January 31, 2017

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comment box below.