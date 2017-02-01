Top tweets of TV celebs you NEED to see!

Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!
It's good to see so many celebrities from Bollywood and television taking to Twitter to connect and interact with their fans.
Here we are featuring some funny, weird, delightful tweets of your favourite TV actors. Enjoy!!
Painting a pretty picture #tbt to #BeyhadhinMauritius #goodmorning pic.twitter.com/NFc6pMh9Wx— Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) January 30, 2017
tashan .. lets do this baby@visitlaguna #VisitCalifornia #DreamBig pic.twitter.com/7lRqPzFwYn— Kishwer (@KishwerM) February 1, 2017
Girls just wanna have fun! @neenakulkarni @shrutibapna pic.twitter.com/Y0BLnflMK9— Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) January 20, 2017
So please watch #Naagin at 8 and then #BB10GrandFinale at 9. KissesXm @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/5InLRlHIQ7— Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) January 29, 2017
Thank you for one million on instagram..nothing is possible without ur support.#love pic.twitter.com/GAx56fIORE— Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) January 24, 2017
Imagination is the reality of the dreamer pic.twitter.com/kDmKVpBfYZ— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) January 30, 2017
Ty frm the bottom of my heart for putting in so much effort in making me trend on twitter! Love love love you guys! #facebooklivecomingsoon pic.twitter.com/3TWZoX1SCJ— Vrushika Mehta (@VrushyyMehta) January 30, 2017
Ab Bae Oye.... major missing happening!! @rajsingharora26 pic.twitter.com/lpl5H5rTTU— Pooja A Gor (@poojaAgor) January 18, 2017
Can't believe it's been 5 yrs + since v've worked out together ..what a training session ...Gym buddies for life @VidyutJammwal pic.twitter.com/revo3wxGrw— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) January 10, 2017
Lokesh is a sweetheart pic.twitter.com/4N7WycO4g5— Lopamudra Raut (@lopa9999) January 31, 2017
Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comment box below.
