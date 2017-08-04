Social media is a great platform for self-expression. So our TV celebs make the best use of the platform and express themselves. Twitter is one such stage where celebs can connect to their fans. They surprise their fans withtheir cool tweets, be it the holiday vibes or stunning photo shoot or promotion of their shows.
Let’s have look at some of their cool tweets!
August 2, 2017
Vintage wowing happened today! pic.twitter.com/RcjsRlX7we— Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) August 3, 2017
That awkward smile when multiple thoughts hover around your brain...— Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanum07) August 1, 2017
Pic credit- @rithvik_d pic.twitter.com/49LFRStIlI
How's your lunch looking?#LankaStories #Slowcation pic.twitter.com/PtkMWKl6EC— Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) August 4, 2017
Congratulations Ekta for believing in a film which no one else did! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/DacvHwQCrc— Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya08) July 28, 2017
Coffee , me , and some London.#london #summer pic.twitter.com/DrYIAHU2CZ— Karan Tacker (@karantacker) August 2, 2017
It's a magnificent painting I see in front of my eyes created by god himself.. #beautiful #bliss #sunset pic.twitter.com/5nOVguQUfn— Rithvik Dhanjani (@rithvik_RD) July 31, 2017
Without rain nothing grows, Learn to embrace the storms of your LIFE— Asha Negi (@AshaNegi7) July 31, 2017
HappyMonday!!
@kishansavjani pic.twitter.com/masdDz5F3a
The feeling of victory is unparalleled,#kkk8 rates 3.1 in the first week an awesome start @rajcheerfull @ColorsTV @justvoot @kkkOnColors pic.twitter.com/cIYHdUncQQ— Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) August 3, 2017
Ahmedabad.. see you shortly!! #fearfactor #kkk #promotions #gujarat pic.twitter.com/Q2THH3dFXg— Lopamudra Raut (@iLopamudraRaut) August 3, 2017
