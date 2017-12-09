#Traveldiaries: Mahhi’s special message to beau Jay Bhanushali is sheer wanderlust!

People love travelling for the joy of discovering the world - and themselves. It not only sparks excitement but enriches our lives in a multitude of ways.

The straight out of the chocolate box dainty beauty, Mahhi Vij has always loved to travel and experience the panoramic view of touristy places around the world. She recently visited Kashmir, which is paradise on earth and thanked her beau Jay Bhanushali for fulfilling her dream of travelling and exploring places. She also mentioned how her travel diaries have become all the more special with him accompanying her and that her life has achieved its worth having married a noble soul like him.

Check out her post below along with some travel pictures –

Thank you my love @ijaybhanushali thank u for always fulfilling my dream to travel see places.be it new Zealand la vegas newyork i would have nva hv thought of travelling this far.this birth worth living n marrying such a good soul like you.m already thinkin of my next trip lolz #traveldiaries #kashmir #gulmarg #love #mycountry #sundar A post shared by Mahhi Vij (@mahhivij) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:15am PST

Happy people #kashmir #vacation @ijaybhanushali kashmir you are amazing #love #travel #gulmarg A post shared by Mahhi Vij (@mahhivij) on Dec 6, 2017 at 4:11am PST

Snuggle weather... @ijaybhanushali cold weather warm blankets hot chocolate good food n us A post shared by Mahhi Vij (@mahhivij) on Dec 6, 2017 at 4:15am PST

Found this place very close to my heart place i would love to come again n again.peace snow weather love good food purity wtelse one needs in todays life.far from home this feels like home #gulmarg #kashmir #heaven #peace A post shared by Mahhi Vij (@mahhivij) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

Heaven on earth...isn’t it?

Mahhi expressed, “I have visited a lot of places with Jay such as New Zealand, Bangkok, Hongkong and a majority of America. I now want to explore places in India and Kashmir was beautiful! I felt very safe and secured unlike the buzz we hear and the people were very warm. The food was appetizing and I feel Kashmir is the perfect place to feel one with the universe and rejuvenate oneself. Jay is very good at planning trips and I plan to go back to Kashmir soon!”

So all the globetrotters and backpackers...Doesn't their travel itinerrary give you wanderlust? It sure does to us!