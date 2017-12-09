Hot Downloads

Mahhi’s special message to beau Jay Bhanushali is sheer wanderlust!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2017

#Traveldiaries: Mahhi’s special message to beau Jay Bhanushali is sheer wanderlust!

People love travelling for the joy of discovering the world - and themselves. It not only sparks excitement but enriches our lives in a multitude of ways.

The straight out of the chocolate box dainty beauty, Mahhi Vij has always loved to travel and experience the panoramic view of touristy places around the world. She recently visited Kashmir, which is paradise on earth and thanked her beau Jay Bhanushali for fulfilling her dream of travelling and exploring places. She also mentioned how her travel diaries have become all the more special with him accompanying her and that her life has achieved its worth having married a noble soul like him.

Check out her post below along with some travel pictures –

Happy people #kashmir #vacation @ijaybhanushali kashmir you are amazing #love #travel #gulmarg

A post shared by Mahhi Vij (@mahhivij) on

Snuggle weather... @ijaybhanushali cold weather warm blankets hot chocolate good food n us

A post shared by Mahhi Vij (@mahhivij) on

Heaven on earth...isn’t it?

Mahhi expressed, “I have visited a lot of places with Jay such as New Zealand, Bangkok, Hongkong and a majority of America. I now want to explore places in India and Kashmir was beautiful! I felt very safe and secured unlike the buzz we hear and the people were very warm. The food was appetizing and I feel Kashmir is the perfect place to feel one with the universe and rejuvenate oneself. Jay is very good at planning trips and I plan to go back to Kashmir soon!”

So all the globetrotters and backpackers...Doesn't their travel itinerrary give you wanderlust? It sure does to us!

