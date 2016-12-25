TV actors and their Christmas shopping plans

Ho Ho Ho!

The adorably cute Santa Claus is here...bringing in joy, fun and festivities of the season.

Apart from glittery lights, the chilly air and the decorated Christmas tree, the occasion is also one to share happiness and exchange gifts with our friends and family.

Sayantani Ghosh (Naamkaran on Star Plus)

Christmas was fun while growing up in Kolkata. The winters in the city make it all the more special. Being from a convent school, I used to celebrate the festival with much joy. I still get a Christmas tree home and decorate it personally. I also bring surprise gifts for my dear ones.

Rohan Gandotra: (Kaala Teeka on Zee TV)

Whenever Christmas comes, it brings back all the childhood memories. I get the flashes of Santa coming down from the chimney and keeping gifts secretly as we all have seen in cartoons. Every year, I start my Christmas Eve by going to Mount Mary Church with friends to seek blessings. It will be followed by a house party. I will buy the Christmas tree, lighting and Santa hats and goodies. I will also get gifts for my friends so that we can enjoy a fun-filled evening.

Sarrtaj Gil: (Ek The Raja Ek Thi Rani on Zee TV)

Christmas starts with a trip to Mt Mary’s Church where I light a few candles. Another religiously followed tradition is buying wine and rum cake. I am a Sikh but I love to celebrate Christmas as it brings in the joy of pretty, decorated trees, lights and of course the beautiful spirit of Christmas. My parents ensured that I got a gift every year. This year, I will order a cake and open a bottle of wine while I spend quality time with my family. I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

Vahbbiz Dorabajee: (Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant on Life OK)

I shop personally for my Chritsmas tree and intend to keep it till New Year. I love Chritsmas and every minute detailing is carefully taken care of. From decorative things to buying gifts, I enjoy the festivities completely.

Ssharad Malhotraa: (Kasam on Colors)

I will be buying yummy plum cakes for myself and my dear ones. In spite of being health conscious, I love to splurge myself during this festival.

Mrunal Jain: (Nagarjun on Life OK)

I bought a key ring with Santa on it. I believe he will give me what I want. I would go to Mount Mary Church too. Buying presents is also a fun thing to do in Christmas.

