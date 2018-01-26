TV actors and their Republic Day nostalgia

Mumbai, 26 January 2018: Finally, it’s Republic Day, a very, very special day for every proud Indian. Be it watching the parade, participating in celebrations at school or celebrating the day with family, Republic Day has always been special for us and our telly actors are no different.

So, marking the occasion, some of the TV actors shared their best memories of this day. Read on-

Ankush Bali - My mom was a gazetted officer and she would be posted at India Gate every year. She took me there once and it was an amazing experience. Wish I could go again.

Saurabh Pandey - I have been patriotic since my childhood. Republic Day has been the most exciting day every year since my early days. I still remember those Helicopters and jet fighters that used to start flying all over Delhi, showering flowers and drawing the tricolour of our flag in the sky. We used to wait for one whole year to see all the colourful processions of every state which comes out on Rajpath road. I learnt about different cultures of every region of India, looking at that and realised the diversity of our beautiful country. We still watch the parade of 26th January on Doordarshan.

Samiksha Bhatnagar - The morning of 26th January is not a usual one in India. Every Indian gets up with an enthusiastic energy to celebrate the day with fervour! Republic Day used to be something different when we were kids. We used to be excited about the tri-colour decorations, flag hoisting at school and watching the parade with the family. It was a different experience, one which remains only in our memories now. The commentary on DD National used to make the Republic Day parade even more memorable. Watching the Republic Day parade with family was a tradition at my place. This would be followed by an analysis of the parade over lunch. As a child, I always wished the helicopters would pass from above our homes. In fact, we often ran to the terrace to spot them. Witnessing a live parade was one of the most memorable experiences of a lifetime. I lead my school in semiclassical performance on Rajpath. The whole environment and even the rehearsals touch the innermost chords of your hearts and evoke the spirit of patriotism, and inspire us to achieve new heights. We completed the map formation during the dance performance denoting India’s unique feature – ‘Unity in Diversity’. My favourite part of the Republic Day parade is the Grand finale of the spectacular fly-past by the IAF.

Suhani Dhanki - Back in school, Republic Day was the most special day as that was the day the newly elected prefects would get their badges. And my best memory of this day was in 2006 when I was made the Captain!

Sshrey Pareek - I was always a backbencher and used to hide from curricular activities. I was an introvert and had stage fright. Whenever Republic Day or Independence Day used to come, I used to skip school as teachers wanted students to participate in activities like performing song and dance, playing instruments. However, there was one teacher who got to know that I am an introvert and scared of participating in activities, so she would always try to convince me to participate. I wasn't able to say no to her, and she made me participate in singing the National Anthem. After I did it, she appreciated me so much and I felt proud and more confident.

Sheeba - I was not in India during my childhood, so my memories are of Indians getting together and celebrating their Indian roots and pride in their country at wonderful ceremonies.

Gurpreet Singh - Everyone knows that on 26th January 1950 our constitution was released and India became a republic country so, on every 26th January we celebrate Republic Day. During my school days, every year on 26th January, I used to sing or do a play on patriotism on stage. In my high school, I joined NCC national cadet core and at the training camp too I had sang the patriotic song 'mere desh ki dharti'. I can't forget my school days and all those activities that I did. As I was my teachers’ favourite so every day they used to make me stand on stage for our national anthem.

