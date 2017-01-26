TV actors play Republic Day quiz

January 26 is our Republic Day. We celebrate this day every year. It was on this day in 1950 that Indian became a Sovereign Democratic Republic and formed a constitution of its own.

On this special occasion, Tellychakkar.com decided to play a quiz with your favourite TV stars. Let’s see who scored how much…

Priyal Gor

What is Republic Day called in Hindi?

Don’t know.

In which year did India become Republic officially?

1950.

Who was the first President of India?

Rajendra Prasad.

Which popular TV anchor will soon launch a news channel called Republic?

No idea.

Name three movies with patriotic theme?

Chak De, Border and Rang De Basanti.

Scores- 3/5

Ravi Dubey

What is Republic Day called in Hindi?

Ganatantra divas.

In which year did India become Republic officially?

1948.

Who was the first President of India?

Rajendra Prasad.

Which popular TV anchor will soon launch a news channel called Republic?

Arnab Goswami.

Name three movies with patriotic theme?

1971, Border and Bhagat Singh.

Scores- 4/5

Rubina Dilaik

What is Republic Day called in Hindi?

Ganatantra divas.

In which year did India become Republic officially?

1950.

Who was the first President of India?

Rajendra Prasad.

Which popular TV anchor will soon launch a news channel called Republic?

Don’t know.

Name three movies with patriotic theme?

Border, LOC and Rang De Basanti.

Scores- 4/5

Rohan Gandotra

What is Republic Day called in Hindi?

Ganatantra divas.

In which year did India become Republic officially?

1950.

Who was the first President of India?

Jawaharlal Nehru.

Which popular TV anchor will soon launch a news channel called Republic?

Don’t know.

Name three movies with patriotic theme?

Legend of Bhagat Singh, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo and Rang De Basanti.

Scores- 3/5

Barkha Bisht

What is Republic Day called in Hindi?

Ganatantra divas.

In which year did India become Republic officially?

1950.

Who was the first President of India?

Rajendra Prasad.

Which popular TV anchor will soon launch a news channel called Republic?

Arnab Goswami.

Name three movies with patriotic theme?

Rang De Basanti, Border and Mangal Pandey.

Scores- 5/5

Aham Sharma

What is Republic Day called in Hindi?

Ganatantra divas.

In which year did India become Republic officially?

1950.

Who was the first President of India?

Rajendra Prasad.

Which popular TV anchor will soon launch a news channel called Republic?

Don’t know

Name three movies with patriotic theme?

Border, Legend of Bhagat Singh and Kranti.

Scores- 4/5

