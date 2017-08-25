Ganpati is here and the air is filled with euphoria and exuberance. The entire city of Mumbai is brimming with devotion!

It is that time of the year when people across India are busy with plans and preparations to make the festival special.

Tellychakkar.com called few TV actors to know their Ganesh Chaturthi plans. This is what they had to say....

Akshay Mhatre: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with a lot of grandeur and enthusiasm in my native place. Every year, my whole family gets together and celebrates the festival but this year, as I am shooting here, I am going to miss out on the celebration. I will be visiting Ganpatis at my friends’ and relatives’ places in Mumbai. This year, my Ganpati look would be a nice kurta, a Nehru jacket and a traditional dhoti. I would like to wish all my fans a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May Ganpati Bappa shower his blessings on everyone. I urge all my fans to spend time with their loved ones and spread happiness all around.

Nikita Sharma: I am planning to celebrate Ganpati with my mother. Every year she travels from Delhi to Mumbai to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. I haven’t got Ganpati home till now, but will start from next year. Ganesh Ji is a symbol of shubh karya. So whenever I start my work or a new project, I always seek ganesha's blessings. This endows me with power, positivity and helps me to progress. I feel the presence of Ganpati Ji every day. I am happy, blessed and successful because of him. I know that he is always there for me.

Sourabh Raaj Jain: This will be the second time Ganpati Ji will come home. We all are very excited. Ganpati Ji will stay at my place for five days. He will be accompanied by a lot of celebration, joy and a lot of sweets.

Ridhi Dogra: Ganpati is a huge festival at our home because my husband Raqesh is a Maharashtrian. For the past 15 years, he makes the Ganpati idol on his own so that it is eco-friendly and it gives him immense satisfaction. We celebrate the festival peacefully with our family and friends. Ganpati kickstarts the festive season and brings in luck, love and loads of blessings. Another message that I would like to give my fans is that this festive season, try to give out some of the wealth that you can to those who are less fortunate. Everyone can do with more smiles.

Kartikey Malviya: We keep Ganpati at home for 10 days. But, this year, I will not be present due to my shooting schedule. I am very upset because of this. Bappa's role in my life is very important because he is Vighnaharta. Whenever I am faced with a problem, I pray to Bappa. At the time of my birth, my mother decided that every year, we will get Bappa at home for 10 days and since then this has been happening. My mother is from Maharashtra and everyone knows that Bappa is well worshipped here. We worship Bappa with phool mala, durva and modak. Mangal Murti Morya!