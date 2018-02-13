TV actors reveal what their Whatsapp DPs mean

A major part of our personality is depicted by the profile pictures that we keep. Are we confident? Or do we like to maintain a low profile? Everything becomes evident in our profile pictures. Our favourite telly actors talk about what they feel their Whatsapp DPs say about them.



Gurpreet Singh: I think my profile picture says, ‘Too classy to be simple.’

Randeep Rai: Mine definitely means, ‘Let the eyes do the talking!’





Arjun Bijlani: I love this picture, it reminds me of a hot chocolate in cold weather.



Shashank Vyas: My picture defines me. It depicts a solivagant i.e someone who wanders alone.





Rohit Purohit: My picture definitely shows the making of a legend.





Mrunal Jain: My picture is all about what I believe in. Keep your head up and be patient.





Gunjan Utreja: Self-reliance is my biggest quality. ‘Kiska hai yeh tumko intezaar Main Hoon Naa,’ is what my picture says.





Ssharad Malhotraa: Well! My picture is all about killing it with smile, burning them with the right attitude.



Abraam Pandey: Being physically fit and appealing are big attributes to being an actor. My picture says, ‘If looks could kill…’