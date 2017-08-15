Vikram Singh Chauhan – I don't want independence from work as I love it, I am proud of my work. But I want independence from traffic; it almost takes hours to reach your work place and then get back home. So that’s around 4 hours.

Parvati Vaze – The most important thing I want freedom from in this 'free' country is getting the independence from the mindset that most men have towards women in general. And this is not just about me. I am talking on behalf of the entire women-folk of our country. It is not a good mindset to be born and raised with. I wish, we come to a point where all the men and women in this country are equal in all strata of the society. Today, only few women are left with the luxury of doing what they want to do, but most of the women this country don't have it, so I would like to have independence from that.

Deepika Singh – I want independence from the superstitious and orthodox mindsets. Every person should know about his duties over his/ her rights. If one carries out his/her duties then can one fight for the rights bestowed on him/her. If one is not doing his/her duties properly but fighting for rights, it is more like empty vessels making noise.

Preetika Rao - I want Independence from the long working hours as actors, we have to work for long hours, which is minimum 12-14 hours. Referring to the impending strike she further quips that all the technicians, make-up artists, are on strike, it seems that they are waiting for their own independence (laughs). I have been working in the industry for a long time and at times, I worked non-stop for 18 days without any break or gap and till 15 August, I will continue to work for a total of 23 days without any break. During my last show, I got only 14 holidays in the entire year.

Leenesh Mattoo - I want independence from social stigma's like rapes and other issues. They prick me.