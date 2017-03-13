TV actors share their colourful #Holi memories

With the nation coming together to celebrate Holi, the entire television industry is also gripped by its fever. The colourful festival is not just about water balloons and rang, but also about creating special memories.

In conversation with Tellychakkar.com, television celebs share their favourite memories associated with this festival...take a look:

Eisha Singh

When I was back home in Bhopal, our entire family would go out together to play Holi. Ever since I have moved to Mumbai, with the hectic shooting schedule, it is difficult to take a day off and go back home. I remember on Holi when I was around 12 years old, there was a huge tub filled with coloured water from which everyone was filling their pichkari’s. My cousins picked me up and threw me into that tub, leaving me drenched from head to toe. However, the tub happened to be full of some sort of permanent colour which did not come off for an entire week despite all my attempts and home remedies.

Helly Shah

I personally don’t like playing Holi with colors and water but every year I make it a point to perform Holi puja at home. My favorite Holi memory is when I was running around on the sets for my show Swaragini while my costars made every possible attempt to smear color on my face. That was the only time I played Holi with colors. I don’t have any specific plans for Holi this year but I am looking forward to shooting Holi sequence in our show Devanshi.

Samridh Bawa

If I have to recall my favorite Holi memory, it would be about my mother feeding me Aloo Paratha and mouth-watering gujjia after playing colors. But I would get it only on a condition that I had to scrub off every ounce of color from my body. I am looking forward to spending this Holi with my friends and make most of the time. Together we are planning to cook a scrumptious meal and treat everyone.

Ridhi Dogra

My favorite memory of Holi dates back to when I was in school. The festival would always fall in between my exams and since we were invariably at home to prepare, we would get extra time to celebrate the festival. This was one of the major reasons why I loved this festival because it was a perfect get-away from your books and the tense atmosphere that surrounded exams. My brother and I along with all our friends would wake up early in the morning because we didn’t want to waste even a minute of celebrating this festival of colors. There would be buckets full of water balloons which we would have fights with.

Jigyasa Singh

I have so many good as well as bad memories of Holi. But one memory that is still fresh in my mind is when my brother threw a bucket full of grease on me and it took me two days to clean it off. I will be celebrating this Holi with my family and friends and staying away from colors as much as possible. A normal tika of gulaal will do. This Holi, I would like to urge everyone to play dry Holi with harmless colors and enjoy every bit of it.

Vijayendra Kumeria

I recall the Holi when few of my friends made me try bhaang and it turned out to be a hilarious experience. We all started acting and doing funny actions and even clicked blur pictures. It was so much fun and we still have a great laugh remembering the incident. This Holi is a special one for me as it’s my little angel Kimaya’s first Holi and will be arranging a small get together at my place for my friends and family.

Happy Holi!!!