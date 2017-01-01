TV actors share their list of do’s and don’ts for 2017

Well, well, well... after saying bye-bye to Year 2016, we are finally in the New Year!

It’s the right time to reflect on the changes we want or need to make.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, famous television celebs share their list of do’s and don’ts that they are going to follow in 2017. Read on…

Kunal Jaisingh

New Year means more hard work and more achievements. Learn from your mistakes and be a good soul. This year, I will focus more on my fitness and follow a proper routine.

Sara Khan

This year, I have decided not to take any resolution.

Ridhima Pandit

I have taken fitness lightly so far, hence now, I will make sure to hit the gym regularly. Spend more time with my family. Also, I will try to interact with my fans, which I am not able to do due to my hectic schedule. This year, I will make sure that I get adequate sleep and stop checking my cell phone before and after going to bed.

Avinash Sachdev

I never plan any goals. 2016 was a wonderful year and in the New Year, I want to whole-heartedly concentrate on my new show. Put in lot of hard work and give my best to it.

Jasmin Bhasin

I have realized that I need to become more conscious about my lifestyle and diet so I will make sure to work out regularly and eat healthy. And don’ts are that I want to stay away from negativity.

Rohan Gondotra

There are no specific do’s and don’ts that I am going to follow as I believe in going with the flow and finish whatever you attempt. For me, New Year means progression from the previous year.

What are your do’s and don’ts in the Year 2017? Share your answers by commenting below!