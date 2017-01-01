Hot Downloads

Features

TV actors share their #NewYear resolutions!

By TellychakkarTeam
01 Jan 2017 02:52 PM

Telly town celebs are all set to welcome the New Year with zest and zeal. It is also that time of the year when everyone makes resolutions.

We all make New Year resolutions and also go on to break them in a jiffy. 

Tellychakkar.com asked TV stars about their resolutions and received some rather interesting and inspiring answers.

Mohammad Nazim

My New Year resolution is to be more organised in terms of time management. This way, I will get time for personal and professional life.

Leena Jumani

For the last three years, I have been making a resolution of losing weight but in 2017, I will give my 100 percent to be more fit and fabulous. I would like to wish everyone a lovely New Year ahead.

Ssharad Malhotraa

My New Year resolution would definitely be about trying to live a healthier lifestyle, improving my eating habits, eating regular meals, drinking lots of water and most importantly getting sufficient sleep because my new mantra in life is health is wealth!

Rashami Desai

My New Year resolution is that I won’t get affected by anything which will stop me from working and living a fulfilling life.

Nikitin Dheer

I wouldn’t want to share the resolution but it will be the same as last year since I feel it would be nice if many things don't change.

Eisha Singh

New Year resolutions are the hardest to stick to. I think my resolution should be to try to stick to whatever resolution I have undertaken.  Here is wishing everyone a fabulous New Year and I hope 2017 will be spectacular for us all.

Vivian Dsena

I believe that one should never need a New Year resolution. It should start at any time of the year.

Sunayana Fozdar

My New Year resolution is to reinvent myself and make new approach towards work. I will discover and travel new offbeat places at least once a year.

Happy New Year!!

Tags > TV actors, #NewYear, Resolutions, 2017, Mohammad Nazim, Leena Jumani, Ssharad Malhotraa, Rashami Desai, Nikitin Dheer, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Sunayana Fozdar,

