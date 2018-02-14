TV actors showcase their 'romantic' sides on social media

Mumbai: Today is the day of love, romance and affection!
Streets have been painted red and pink as lovers all over the world celebrate 'Valentine's Day' today (February 14).
On this special occasion, the social networking sites are filled with romantic pictures of TV couples.
Have a look at these love-dovey Instapics of madly in love TV stars and their wishes for each other.
Super happy that I found such a thoughtful gift for @ankzbhargava this Valentine's - Aveeno Body Lotions! It's made her day and mine too! You too can gift Aveeno Body Lotions to your special someone. Their products are available on nykaa.com. @aveenoindia #aveenolove #everydayaveeno #Valentinecelebration
@ibrentgoble #HappyValentinesDay #iloveyou #kyathiaayo TAG @kissmetherediary in a #kissmethere style with your partner! Beautiful backdrop! And a kiss of love #travel #travelphotography #Repost @kissmetherediary with @get_repost On a mountain covered with snow , surrounded by deep green ginormous trees and by the last rays of the ! #kissmethere @aashkagoradia @ibrentgoble #himachalpradesh #himachaldiaries #manali #hamptapass #travelphotography @alexpeteralex @cheeseandcrackers2018 #travel #fallinlove #goplaces #onelove Outfit @pawanandpranav styling @nidasshah
Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
