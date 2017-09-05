The schools in our country are celebrating Teacher's day today. Children gather to give their teachers a hearty tribute for making their life's and the nation's future. The Tellydom too accepts the importance of a good teacher in everyone's lives and read on to know who according to your favourite TV celebs is their best teacher -

Shakti Arora: The biggest teacher in my life is my grandfather Chandrashekhar ji. He has taught me a lot about acting and being humble. Though he was a big star, it’s amazing to see how he handled everything, his PR skills and how he maintained relationships throughout his career are things that I really look up to.

Ssharad Malhotraa: My mother is my real teacher. She has brought me up with such great values and whatever I am today, is because of her. She has always inspired me to never give up, which has been my most valued lesson so far.

Meera Deosthale : One person who I am really grateful to is my mentor, Vinod Patel sir who helped me believe in myself. Whenever I think of him, I remember how he used to encourage me to work towards my dreams. One example was the time when he assured me that I would top my 10th standard exams and I eventually did. Vinod sir is not just a teacher but he has been a guide and mentor to me, who has always blessed me with his honest advice and teachings. And, I would take this opportunity to wish him, ‘A Happy Teachers Day’.

Sahil Uppal : I would like to pay my gratitude to all my teachers who have helped me throughout my academic years but mostly importantly I want to take this opportunity to wish my mother, ‘A Happy Teachers Day’. She has and will always be my first teacher, who helped me through every phase of my life. My mother has always been the best and the most perfect teacher to me.

Sheen Dass : I think all the important things in life apart from our parents are taught to us by our teachers. It is rightly said that our first teacher are our parents and then our teachers. The first 20 years of my life are all because of teachings that I have received by our teachers. I would want to wish all my teachers a very Happy Teachers Day who have blessed me with good values and taught me to become a good human being.

Dheeraj Dhooper : I had a crush on one of my teacher during my school days. It was not a secret plus everyone knew about it and I made it a point to give her a red rose on every Teacher's day. Thinking about it now, it seems so much fun. I remember one of my greatest learnings that I still follow is by our maths teacher who had once told us that "Live your life to the fullest now as you don't know what life has in store for you for the future". This is so true! This Teachers day I would like to say "Thanks for all that you have done for us. It is not then that we understood your worth but we miss you and your guidance each and every day.

Sana Amin Sheikh: I had a lot of crushes on my teachers, and in school my hindi was really bad. I would owe it to Mrs. Kapoor for teaching us such good hindi and because of her now my command on the language is almost perfect. A part of my success in life also goes to my teachers and I would want to thank all of them and wish them a very Happy Teacher’s Day.