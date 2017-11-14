Childhood is one of the best part of anyone’s life. We need not necessarily need big things to make us happy.

Our happiness those days remained in small activities or daily chores. We not knowingly did things that made us happy and will always be cherished as now they are our habits.

On the occasion of children’s day, celebrating the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru here television stars share about their cherish childhood activities which they enjoy even now.

Pearl V Puri: The craze of watching cartoons were an inseparable part of my childhood which continues to be one even today. I still enjoy watching my all time favorite ones like Tom and Jerry, Scooby dooby doo, Pokemon, Popeye the sailor man, Johnny Bravo, the list would be just endless. Then collecting maximum number of cards of my favorite cartoon characters were another amusing job I loved doing and now I still save those funny characters as my my desktop wallpapers.

Sara Khan: Birthdays were and even today are special affair. Just knowing that it is a friend’s birthday it automatically bring smiles to our faces. During childhood the evening birthday parties were fun filled days. But now growing adult middnight celebrations has became the craze. We wait for special one's birthdays then and do now too patiently.

Aly Goni: I love and enjoy when I'm appreciated for my work. From childhood to now, I enjoy the habit of working hard on the given deal to me. And its very much cheerful for me when people loves my work. Well, during my academic classes every time I received my test paper after correction, these stars were the first thing I looked for and that continues even today. I love when people appreciate my work.

Tanya Sharma: I remember from childhood I fight with my sister at the time of watching Tv for remote. Even now when we have our own setup still we enjoy the comman box and fight for the remote. There is no happiness more than becoming the monitor and making her watch my favourite shows. Even love among us is same from then to now.

Kunal Jaisingh: Coloring classes was always the loved subject. Coloring pens, sketch pens, wax crayons, water colors filled every kid’s school bags we all enjoyed. Colors were a fascination then which everyone carried along and we may all still find the activity fascinating, in our bust lives we may start if a pen in our hand. Filling varying colors in sketches of cartoons, human figures were a loved activity. Another curious activity that everyone loved doing as kids and even now is connecting dots of figures and then coloring them.

Tejasswi Prakash: Rainy season was and is season of happiness. Splashing in puddles of rain water with friends was a part of the rainy season even we enjoy today in our adulthood. Jumping into the muddy puddles and splashing water on friends are some silly but crazy activities we still continue.

Suyyash Rai: I love to do the final work of any activity. Like as an adult after my mom, sister or wife cut the fruits or veggies for salad, I love to decorate them in the plate similarly during childhood with coming in of new books in the beginning of academic year. Covering books with brown paper I usually left for my parents but the finishing touch of sticking name slips on top of it would be my copyrighted activity.

Helly Shah: Life is filled with a lot of competitions. As a student then I wanted to win in something and even today the same excitement level is on to win something. Participating for something is thrill. Waiting back after school for extra practices for the event were another exiting times I spent as a kid. Similarly it happens now too, I spend lots of fun-filled time practicing for my performance after shoots.

Manish Goplani: Attending Physical Training (PT) classes along with white canvas shoes during childhood. I use to make sure my shoes look best then so I carried a white chalk along so as to rub it quickly on the dirt and even now when I move out for gym I pay lot of attention towards my shoes and make them look more stylish.