TV actresses share 10 minutes make-up fix to look your best

Whenever we step out, we always want to look our best.

A good appearance not only gives us compliments but it also helps in building a confidence.

However, in our busy lives, sometimes we do not have much time to dress up and put make up. Hence, wanting to give you guys a quick fix, we spoke to some gorgeous TV beauties, who shared their 10 minutes makeup routine.

Read on-

Abigail Pande: The most important thing is kaajal, and apply any BB cream and you are good to go.

Shivangi Joshi: Apply any light foundation, use kaajal and mascara, which will make your eyes look good. Also apply a pink blush and nice nude lipstick, that will enhance the beauty of your lips. Also wear a smile which makes you look good every time.

Hiba Nawab: I love MAC. To look good, apply a skin foundation, mascara and lipstick, and the look is complete.

Adaa Khan: You need lipstick, liner and mascara to look pretty when in a hurry.

Shrenu Parikh: You should apply a base with foundation and compact. Also apply kaajal, lipstick and gloss. They make you look good.

Surbhi Jyoti: Firstly, you should apply sunscreen, and any BB cream. Don’t use foundation or any base during summer. Use Kaajal or liner, and mascara to give depth to your eyes. Use lipstick and blush on to enhance your smile. Confidence is a must. And you are ready.

Try these tips given by the divas and let us know.