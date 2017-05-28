Hot Downloads

Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Aalesha
Aalesha
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul

quickie
Abigail Pande

I would like to fly: Abigail Pande

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
27 May 2017 07:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Time to see a new love story: Jyotsna and Dheeraj
Time to see a new love story: Jyotsna and Dheeraj | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
27 May 2017 06:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Life OK's Ghulaam
Life OK's Ghulaam | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > features
Features

TV actresses share 10 minutes make-up fix to look your best

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 May 2017 11:35 AM

Whenever we step out, we always want to look our best.

A good appearance not only gives us compliments but it also helps in building a confidence. 

However, in our busy lives, sometimes we do not have much time to dress up and put make up. Hence, wanting to give you guys a quick fix, we spoke to some gorgeous TV beauties, who shared their 10 minutes makeup routine.

Read on-

Abigail Pande: The most important thing is kaajal, and apply any BB cream and you are good to go.

Shivangi Joshi: Apply any light foundation, use kaajal and mascara, which will make your eyes look good. Also apply a pink blush and nice nude lipstick, that will enhance the beauty of your lips. Also wear a smile which makes you look good every time.                                        

Hiba Nawab: I love MAC. To look good, apply a skin foundation, mascara and lipstick, and the look is complete.

Adaa Khan: You need lipstick, liner and mascara to look pretty when in a hurry.

Shrenu Parikh: You should apply a base with foundation and compact. Also apply kaajal, lipstick and gloss. They make you look good.

Surbhi Jyoti: Firstly, you should apply sunscreen, and any BB cream. Don’t use foundation or any base during summer. Use Kaajal or liner, and mascara to give depth to your eyes. Use lipstick and blush on to enhance your smile. Confidence is a must. And you are ready.

 

Try these tips given by the divas and let us know.

Tags > Abigail Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Hiba Nawab, Adaa Khan, Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Jyoti, make-up tips,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top