The undisputed queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut is unstoppable. She did not hesitate to take on the most influential people in Bollywood, be it Hrithik Roshan or Karan Johar. Now, in her new video, Kangana is calling out the sexism in the Hindi film industry and this time she has taken a dig at the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, as well. This pretty Himachali lass has guts and a whole lot of it.

As Kangana exposes the treatment meted out to the heroines in Bollywood in her new video, take a look at what the television actresses haveto say about it -

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: It’s really none of my business but yes, the way she made her points to the world with so much confidence is inspiring. She is a daring woman and I like this quality of hers. She proved that she doesn’t need anyone to make a way for her (in the industry). Her talent is enough to speak for her. It’s her work that has earned her love and success. Anyway, people call Einstein a crazy man, but we all know about him. People can't accept the change when it comes from a woman. People use skin or bikini photos for promotion but she hasreleased a song for the same purpose. The best part is we are loving it.

Shubhangi Atre: Kangana's AIB song is trending. First of all, I'm really no one to judge her. It’s her take and liberty. As a viewer, for me, it was just like any other song. I really don’t know the scenario of Bollywood, but the song really don’t relate to our television industry.

Amrapali Gupta: I feel Kangana's song is fabulous. She has that daring power. She puts her words in a fantastic way. Actually, our society loves girls who talk in a brave way but cannot show their support publicly. Hence, she has been termed as 'crazy'.

Roop Durgapal: I found Kangana Ranaut and AIB’s video hilarious. It has things that we all know or have heard but stay quit about them. BothAIB and Kangana are gutsy who bring some out of the box stuff. This one seems like an eye opener.

Tanya Sharma: First, I found it hilarious and second, it's so sassy and courageous of her to take up something like this! Whether, society accepts it or not, the song has indirectly brought out the true facts. So, it must be taken in a humorous way.