TV celebs and their craziest New Year adventure/s

A chic outfit? Check! Uber cool place? Check! Bank balance? Check!

It’s New Year’s, folks…and it’s time to party hard!

2016 was definitely an eventful year and with 2017 knocking on our doors, it’s time to knock down few shots and go wild.

Our TV celebs are wild too! They have experienced crazy adventures that they still laugh about. Here, they spill the beans:

Suyyash Rai:

I am quite the nice one when it comes to New Year parties (laughs). But once, a group of us were in Bangkok and one of my friends got into trouble with his wife after getting a little too friendly with a foreigner there. It was a hilarious moment for us.

Kanchi Singh:

I remember two years back, my friends and I had no special plans so I called them over to my house. We all got decked up and just sat on the sofa looking at each other. And as the year was coming to an end, few of my friends and I got really emotional and started crying. We played some romantic songs and spent the night together.

Vin Rana:

A few years back, I was celebrating NYE with a group of friends in a hotel in Delhi. We entered the room and started having fun when suddenly a foreigner couple came in and told us that it was their room. We did not want to believe them and started explaining and justifying. Finally wisdom dawned and we realised that we were in the wrong place. It was embarrassing, yet super funny. We still laugh over it.

Tanya Sharma:

I remember once, my friends and I collected money, got snacks and put up a light in the terrace and partied on New Year’s Eve. We were playing songs on the radio and dancing the night away. Sadly, people who lived below got so disturbed by the noise that they came up and stalled our celebration.

Sumit Bhardwaj:

Although there is nothing too crazy to share, I remember once I visited Jaisalmer on NYE with my friends. The craziest part was that it was cold and we were not really prepared. With chattering teeth and shivering bodies, we welcomed the New Year. Though I must add that with friends, those moments also became really special. I am yet to figure out this year’s plan… hopefully it will be a good one.

Tanvi Thakkar:

This year, I am planning the craziest adventure. Tania (Abrol) and I haven’t managed to spend time together due to our busy schedules. So, both of us are going camping, where we will live in a tent. It would be a getaway completely out of touch from everyone. We are going to talk, gossip, bitch and just chill together this New Year’s Eve.

Have a super fun and crazy time, readers.