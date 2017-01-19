TV celebs and their favorite winter holiday destination

Winter is the time to party hard and vacation harder! The weather becomes so pleasant that it makes you pack up your bags and just travel.

It's the same feeling for our celebs too! We caught hold of a few of our tinsel stars to know their destination for this time of the year. Take a look:

Nikita Dutta

As typical as it sounds, it has to be Delhi. Even though my roots are from Delhi, I have barely had a chance to stay there in my life. So going there for short durations during winters gives me the perfect tourist-like feeling. I enjoy soaking in the sun and eating kakki ki roti with saag at this time.

Mohit Malik

My favorite winter holiday destination would be Italy because I had been there in winters. It was beautiful and I have never seen such a wonderful place like that. I went to a place called Verona. It's actually Romeo-Juliet's place. It is said that Juliet's home is there so the fictionalized town is my favourite. I was there during Christmas and New Year. I would love to visit it again.

Hiba Nawab

It has to be Nainital because I have spent most of my winter vacations there with my family and have the best memories of that place.

Sumit Bhardwaj

Shimla is the first word that comes to my mind when I think of my favorite winter holiday destination because I love nature a lot. This time, Shimla is fully covered in snow. Secondly, I can eat whatever I want as everything is available there.

Ssharad Malhotra

My favorite winter holiday destination is Gulmarg in Kashmir. I love the snow and it is romantic too.

Sourabh Raaj Jain

It has to be Russia - St. Petersburg. I went there the year before last in December and the temperature was in minus and still everything looked so beautiful and serene. I can't wait to go back there.

So, where are you planning to go for your winter trip? Do let us know.