TV celebs and their New Year plans

The countdown to welcome 2017 has just begun... and we all are busy planning to give a memorable adieu to 2016.

Some are busy packing their bags to go abroad while some are planning to party hard at their favorite party destination in Goa. While we all are gearing up to make our NYE special, we are curious to know what our favourite celebs have decided for the big day…read on:

Disha Parmar:

Our new show is coming up soon so I will be busy shooting. I will be celebrating the New Year with my family at home or maybe we will go out for dinner, but I got no major plans.

Mishkat Verma:

I will be shooting on 31st and will be heading to town (South Mumbai) to meet my friends after pack up. I won’t be shooting on January 1 so I will spend time with my family on that day. 2016 has been a good year; my sister Mihika got married and I signed up for a new show. I hope that the coming year is even better.

Karan Goddwani:

I will have a house party with my friends, family and cousins. I had plans to go abroad to celebrate New Year but I had to cancel it because of my shoot. I have plans to visit a Gurudwara to seek blessings first and then I will enjoy the time with my family and friends.

Additi Gupta:

Goa Goa Goa!!! I will be going to Goa to celebrate New Year with my close friends. I have not planned anything yet… I will just go there and chill.

Kartikey Malviye:

I will be shooting on 31st and if I get a half day, I would party with Yam (Devish Ahuja), Yami (Drisha Kalyani) and Kakol (Praneet Sharma) at a club in Umargaon. If I get an off on 1st, I would attend an event first and then spend my time swimming and horse riding.

Preetika Rao:

My uncle and aunt are coming down to Mumbai from USA so I have plans to celebrate with them.

Ruslaan Mumtaaz:

I am hosting a party for my close friends this year. Last year, Nirali and I had gone to a public party and we had a very bad New Year Celebration. So this year we have decided to have the party at home with our friends.

Ankita Sharma:

I think I will be shooting on New Year’s Eve. Wish I could have gone to Chandigarh to celebrate New Year with my family…I really don’t care if I am in Mumbai because I am not a party girl so I will be happy shooting.

Here’s wishing all of you a great New Year!!!