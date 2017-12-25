Hot Downloads

TV celebs and their Philosophical preachings!

25 Dec 2017 12:05 PM

Steve Jobs once quoted, “ The ones who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world, are the ones who do.” What thoughtful words!

Just like Jobs, our loved TV celebs have taken upon them to spread wisdom by their words and preachings. Not only do they love sharing their day to day life in the form of clicks but their wisdom as well with their loving fans. Their Instagram handle is filled with philosophical quotes  and many make it a point to make our weekends more eventful and thoughtful with their words.

Some have humour in them and some have a streak of depth in them. Whatever it is, the fans totally love what they read. And who are we to complain about the same.

TellyChakkar brings to you “Out of the box” type, words of wisdom from your love TV celebs to begin the end of 2017.

Dheeraj Dhoopar – And what does it say about you?

Jasmin Bhasin – Preserve this rare talent!  

Bani J – Love and Kill - Two sides of one coin?

Shivya Pathania – Ahem, does it mean the others have fake followers?

Nandish Sandhu – Loving oneself is the best feeling!

Iqbal Khan –Words of wisdom  with great depth.

The depths of these words will change your way of looking at things. 

TellyChakkar wishes all his fans a wisdom filled Christmas.





TV celebs, Philosophical preachings, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Jasmin Bhasin, Bani J, Shivya Pathania, Nandish Sandhu, Iqbal Khan

