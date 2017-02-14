TV celebs and their special Valentine's Day plans

The day of love and romance- Valentine’s Day is finally here!

Everyone is busy planning a surprise for their better halves to make the day special for them. But what about our TV celebs who are caught up in shoot and are busy working.

Well, some mention that they will try to take out some special time for their lovers while others state that they do not need a special day to celebrate love.

Read what these popular stars have to say....

Ravi Dubey

In our initial years in Mumbai, Sargun (Mehta) and I used to stay together in a small flat in a four-storeyed building which had a water tank on the roof and a space above it. It was on one Valentine’s Day, that I created a private space on the top of the water tank, decorated it with a giant greeting card and some candles and lights and both of us spent time there gazing at stars and sipping coffee while listening to music. Even though it was nothing fancy, it still remains one of our most special ones. Let's hope we get to spend quality time together this year too.

Vin Rana

Valentine's Day is really special because I had proposed to my wife Nita (Sofiani), on the same day two years ago. It was a surprise for her and she was totally overwhelmed. The day still remains very special for us. This year I have plans to do something which will bring back our fond memories, but it’s a surprise.

Ridhi Dogra

I am not a Valentine’s Day sort of person as I feel that one day is not enough to express your love for your loved ones. I remember in school, Valentine’s Day used to be almost like a festival. Every girl would dress up for the occasion and the boys would muster the courage to profess their love for them. My fondest memory is of my brother getting married on Valentine’s Day. His love story is inspiring, as he and his wife have been childhood sweethearts and were together for many years before they got married. This year I am shooting, so I do not have any plans but would like to wish all my fans a very happy Valentine’s Day.

Ssharad Malhotra

Love, to me, is a very strong emotion. It is something that is to be felt, and need not be commercialized as much as people tend to do on Valentine’s Day these days. I really believe that it should be about having love in our lives – whether it is from our families or from that special someone. Having said that, I would like to wish my friends and family a very Happy Valentine’s Day, and thank them for being there for me.

Sidharth Shukla

Love and compassion are necessary to sustain a relationship. It is important for us to be very loving, forgiving and supportive towards the people in our lives during their shortcomings. When we truly realize that we belong with each other, it brings a sense of harmony in our lives. I wish everyone has a very happy Valentine’s Day. More love to everyone.

Adaa Khan

Love means friendship. I believe in love and commitment. I am single and happy. If I really have to date someone he has to be a great human being and friend who would understand my heart and moods.

Ankit Bathla

Love is a feeling where everything looks beautiful, it's selfless and unconditional. Might sound melodramatic but I really want someone like my mom who loves me unconditionally.

Samridh Bawa

Love is the key to survival; it’s not just about loving your partner, but more about the love we share with everyone around us, including our parents. My Valentine’s Day celebrations are never restricted. I always choose to celebrate with everyone whose love has brightened my life – be it family or friends.

Happy Valentine's Day, readers!!!