TV celebs and their wish from Santa Claus

We can feel the Christmas vibes around! All of us are quite excited to know what Santa Claus has in store for us. Celebs are not different either. They wish to know what treats the jolly guy has for them...

Wonder what your favourite celebs have wished from Santa Claus this year? Read on:

Ssharad Malhotra:

I wish Santa Claus to gift me with some extra time so that I can spend it with my horse and dog.

Shantanu Maheshwari:

I would love Santa to gift me and my family our own home. It's been quite a few years in Mumbai and I would want Santa to fulfil this wish for my parents.

Nikita Dutta:

My wish from Santa Claus would be to give me a busy and hale & hearty New Year because 2016 has not been a good year for me, health-wise. Whatever happened to me this year was unexpected. I hope to be healthy this year and work a lot.

Shashank Vyas:

I want Santa to give me the power to make others smile and maintain good health.

Kanchi Singh:

I would wish from Santa Claus that our show keeps running with good TRPs and I would wish happiness for all of us and my parents. I also want Rohan to win Bigg Boss.

Mohit Malik:

I would like to make a wish to Santa to make my coming year filled with happiness and I will get to do better work and in films too. I would want Santa to give me the work that I want to do.

What's your wish from Santa Claus, folks?