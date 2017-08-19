19 August is observed as the World Photography Day. It is a special day for shutterbugs across the globe and for those who are fascinated by pictures.

The concept of celebrating photography originated after the French government presented daguerreotype process "Free to the World", as a gift to the world on 19 August, 1839.

Today, photography is considered as the most fascinating art and it is on this day that some of the best explorers in the field aim to capture usual things in the most unusual manner.

On the occasion of World Photography Day 2017, television celebrities speak about photography and its addictions in their lives.

Tejasswi Prakash: I love this art as much as I love reading books or enjoy music. When someone clicks my photo and it comes out perfect, I am the happiest.

Kunal Jaisingh: Photography for me is an art of observation. It's about exploring something interesting in an ordinary place. I've experienced that it has little to do with the things we see around and everything to do with the way we see them around.

Helly Shah: Any girl love to pose in front of the camera and I'm not different from them. It is an illusion more than a reality with which we create our own private world.

Suyyash Rai: Whenever an occasion appears to be special, I capture the moments. I usually find a reason to justify by taking photos by any means say symmetry, color or contrast. I hope to shed light on what I see and do on a daily basis through my photography.

Yuvika Chaudhary: The best gift any one can gift me or say I easily get impressed by someone who clicks me awesomely. Photography brings the past into the present when you look at it.

Pearl V Puri: Photography is a way of feeling or loving. What we have clicked is captured forever. It remembers every little thing even after we have forgotten everything. It reminds us our memories.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: In today's challenging world and our busy life that moves so fast, photography just makes the sound go out and it makes you stop and take a pause. Photography calms me and brings so much of happiness from inside.

Manish Goplani: Photography as a powerful medium of expression and communications, offers an infinite variety of perception, interpretation and execution.

Shubhangi Atre: Photography is more than a medium for factual communication of ideas. It is a creative art. Every one of us is addicted too. When someone clicks us and bring our beauty under notice we can for sure travel to cloud nine.

Sara Khan: Photographs open doors into the past, but they also allow a look into the future. Photography is a small voice, at best which can relate us and help us to experience our emotions every time we see them.

Gaurav Khanna: I feel it takes a lot of imagination to be a good photographer. In photography, everything is so ordinary that it takes a lot of looking before you learn to explore the extraordinary before you click.

Neha Marda: I believe Photography is the most brilliant technology which need no studies but do need creativity. Taking an image, freezing a moment, reveals how rich reality truly is. I enjoy when someone helps me in making a memory which will bring a smile on my face when I will look at it in the future.