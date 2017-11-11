National Education Day is an annual observance in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of independent India, who served from 15 August 1947 until 2 February 1958. National Education Day of India is celebrated on 11 November every year.

For a modern society, education is very important. It is the perfect stage to mould a person into a complete leader with all the human emotions, values and heritage. These days, students are influenced by the negativity around the world, so it is necessary to develop them in a perfect path.

Here we have some popular TV celebs speaking on the importance of education -

Kunal Jaisingh

The first thing that strikes me about education is understanding. Education helps us develop a perspective of looking at life. It helps us build opinions and have a point of view on things in life. In the era we living, I feel everyone has a right to get educated.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Education makes us capable of interpreting things. It is not just about lessons in textbooks. It is about the lessons of life. One thing I wish to do is to fund education and change the world for good. I'm happy that our government is funding for education in undeveloped areas.

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Formal education is one way to gain knowledge but interacting with people and being critical in the moment of what surrounds us makes one a thoughtful person.

Manish Goplani

Education is studying different kinds of subjects to gain knowledge and understanding and trying to apply it in daily life. Education is also learning something practically. Education doesn’t mean going to schools and colleges daily and attending exams. It is meant for gathering knowledge and relating it to our lives. It makes a human being, something more than actually we were provided with. Education does not only help in making us a better person. It also aids us to improve other peoples’ lives.

Manu Punjabi

We learn different things in each phase of our life. The role of education is meant for developing something new than relying on the old inventions. One should be able to identify what he knows and what he doesn’t know. It is the only way to win the world.

Shubhangi Atre

Education is not about learning how to read and write. It is about using education for our own advantages and self-growth. Also, one can lead their own life without depending on others. It is not about making people literate, literacy is entirely different education. Literacy is meant for the ability to read and write, whereas education is finding out the reason behind everything and using the reading writing skills to improve their lives. It helps the countries to grow economically and cherish with prosperity. To live a flawless life, education is very important for every individual.

Suyyash Rai

Education help us to live independently and gain freedom. It allows to set standards of life. It will provide wise knowledge to understand the results of wrong decisions and help find alternative ways. It will help us understand every individual.