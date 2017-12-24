TV celebs share their Christmas plans

"Jingle bells, Jingle bells, Jingle all the way Oh, what fun it is to ride, In a one-horse open sleigh."

Christmas is one such time that each one of us loves and waits for eagerly. When we were little kids, Christmas was always filled with loads of memorable memories. Each one has their set of fond memories of the same that we cherish for eternity.

Christmas celebrations are important to make your winter special and give a farewell to the passing year. So, to make your day, Read some ideas by your favourite television celebrities on how to celebrate a Merry Christmas!

Kunal Jaisingh: I feel Christmas celebrations are wonderful and one should always enjoy it, celebrating with family and friends. Let yourself be a kid again and enjoy the holiday spirit even with the children around. Whether it’s leaving cookies out for Santa Claus, watching for Baba Noel out of the window or leaving your clogs by the fire for Santa, indulge in a little holiday tradition and give into the magic. I enjoy it every possible way.

Manish Goplani: Getting in touch with friends and family is the way I celebrate my Christmas Eve. For many people like me, Christmas is about gathering with friends and family to enjoy each other's company and celebrate the holiday. Most folks get a day off work. Take advantage of this time to reconnect with friends and family. Create our own traditions or celebrate with the traditions that have been passed down in our family. Festival celebrations need you to be with your family else the celebrations are really incomplete.

Tejasswi Prakash: I enjoy Christmas decorating my house for the evening. The possibilities for decorating are nearly endless. Putting lights on your house. Hang mistletoe in the doorways particularly if you know that special someone is coming over, hang a homemade wreath on your door, or put Christmas figurines like Santa or Rudolph out on your counters. We can also make a great tasting menu for the dining. Christmas is one of my favourite celebrations.

Jingle bells, Priyamvada Kant as Sharda from Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama-

Every New Year is special as 1 January is my birthday. This year I am shooting so will be celebrating New Year in Mumbai only. I have innumerable fond memories of my birthday! Friends have thrown surprises over the years. I have always had an awesome time. New Year coincides with my birthday so it’s always special. My resolution on the New Year will be Work harder, be happier, and be a better person than last year. We all should take up the resolution of Haste Raho and Haste Raho, staying happy is most important.Staying happy makes you healthier and wealthier so more laughter and love to all.

Shubhangi Atre: Enjoying Christmas with some good food with friends and family is the best way. I feel to enjoy the night one can invite their friends or family over for Christmas dinner. Make it a potluck if you want to keep expenses and the workload manageable. The important thing is just to get together with people you love and make the winter a little warmer by sharing the warmth of caring for them. Consider making a traditional Christmas dinner complete with cake and sweets, or create your own traditions by branching out and making whatever you want! This is the way I celebrate and enjoy my Christmas night.

Vipul Roy as Aditya from Sony SAB’s Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double-

This year’s New Year will be very special as my family will be joining me in Mumbai to celebrate it with me, after ages. My friends from different countries are also flying down to celebrate New Year in India so we will be having a gala time. The most memorable New Year will be last years when I celebrated the New Year in Vegas. This year my show Partners is keeping me busy but yes I am loving it. My 2018 resolution will be to control my craving for sweet. The New Year is going to be a very exciting year. This year my show partners will give me the opportunity of making people laugh, I am so blessed to be in this profession.

Wish you all the lovely followers of TellyCakkar a Merry Xmas. Have a fun and loads of gift-filled Christmas evening.