TV celebs share what Holi mean to them

Mumbai: The Hindu festival of Holi marks the end of winter and beginning of spring. It is also the day to forgive enemies and let go of grudges. People around are excited about playing with colors and enjoying the festival. Telly celebs, too, gear up for the celebrations. Read on to know about what Holi means to them - Kamya Punjabi: Hands down, Holi is one of the most fun festivals we celebrate in our country. It’s full of color, music, dance, food and joy. It signifies the triumph of the good over the evil and is celebrated with enthusiasm. During the celebrations, we should remember to have the glory of our culture in our celebrations. Suyyash Rai: Holi Blast is a festival with a blend of music, art and colors. With nonstop music, dancing, enjoying with organic colors, water guns, rain dance, thandai, Holi snacks, games and competitions, what else do we need to make the Holi a memorable one with friends! Yuvika Chaudhary: No Holi party is complete without Bollywood music. While speakers do just as fine, if you can get some live singers to the party, it will definitely make the celebration more fun. You can also get a dhol-wala to get everyone on their toes. Keep organic colors for celebration and avoid using water. For décor, opt for something that is sustainable and reusable and festival snacks and drinks are must as everyone is already planned to cheat their diet. Aly Goni: It’s an all day outdoor event to make Holi as happening as ever. With the best Indian Bollywood music, we can thoroughly enjoy the event. It will be bigger, better, louder and more colorful than the last time, as with every passing year we have more collection to play on. We can’t afford to miss the celebrations and enjoying with organic colors, water games, Holi special food and drinks. Arshi Khan: Since Bollywood has glorified Holi so much and dedicated several songs, dialogues and scenes to this festival, it’s a good idea to keep a Bollywood theme for your Holi party. Enjoying Indian festival snacks and drinks and playing with organic colours and less water can be best ever celebrations. Kunal Jaisingh: Holi is the festival when everyone is high with their energy. The Indian Rajasthan Ghumar or bollywood music doubles the energy for celebrating. Organic colors to enjoying with water games to having number of Holi snacks and drinks stalls around and we all are ready to cheat our diet. That could be best ever Holi celebrations that me or anyone could think for. Rakhi Sawant: Holi is the apt time to break the ice, renew relationships and link yourself with those that you wanted to with a bit of color, music and dance and enjoy over snacks and special drinks. Soni Singh: Holi is the day to express love with colors. It is a time to show affection. All the colors that are on you are of love. For me it’s also a day to not be bothered about anything else and enjoy some good time with family and friends with good food, dance and music. Roop Durgapal: Holi is a time to reach out with the colors of joy. It is the time to love and forgive. It is the time expresses the happiness of being loved and to be loved through colors, festive food and musical events. Roshni Sahota: Holi is the best time to celebrate the colors of life, colors of joy, colors of happiness, colors of friendship, colors of love and all other colors you want to paint in your life. The celebrations continue with the fun over good food and music with your family and friends. Pearl V Puri: Holi is the best time to celebrate with family and friends with color, food and music. The festival of colors is celebrated to enjoy 'humanity' with full enthusiasm. Manu Punjabi: Holi celebrations are dear to me. These bright colors are believed to signify energy, life and joy. With everyone indulged in intoxicating drinks and mouthwatering delicacies, let’s also take out time to celebrate humanity. Sara Khan: Bright colours, water balloons, lavish gujiyas and melodious songs are the ingredients of perfect Holi. Enjoying the festival with friends and family is must for me and I love it. TellyChakkar wishes all of you a very colorful Holi.